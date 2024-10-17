A wild rumor about Kate Moss and Johnny Depp erupts after Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show return

Absurd rumors seem to go hand-in-hand with fame. It doesn’t matter how much better our technology or access to information gets, if people catch wind of some titillating tea, they’ll believe damn near anything.

There are still plenty of people who think Paul McCartney died in 1966, that the moon landings were faked, and that all of those wealthy elite crowding up Hollywood and New York are actually lizard people. That last one seems the most believable to me out of the bunch — you’re going to tell me Rush Limbaugh is human? Absurd — and there are dozens more that occupy the minds of the world’s most conspiracy-minded fans.

Then there are the smaller rumors, the tiny sips of tea that often verge far closer to the truth. That certain stars never learned to read, that notoriously straight actors actually moonlight as yacht boys, and that all those nepo babies sprinting around the Golden State have very different parents than we thought.

The latest is currently getting its moment in the sun, as it once again circulates around Johnny Depp and his long-ago girlfriend, Kate Moss. The pair dated between 1994 and 1998, and following their breakup, Depp began a relationship with French star Vanessa Paradis, and it was with her that he started his family. The pair had two children together — Lily-Rose, who was born in 1999, and Jack, who was born in 2002 — but ultimately broke up in 2012.

Depp’s had plenty of girlfriends and one more wife since, but his two kids remain the only Depp children out there. His eldest, who’s gone on to enjoy a reasonably successful on-screen career of her own, has long sparked rumors, as fans continue to believe that her parentage isn’t quite what it seems.

Do Kate Moss and Johnny Depp have a child together?

(L) Photo by PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images (R) Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Moss and Depp dated for a good four years in the mid-’90s, but they never welcomed any children into their union. At least, so far as anyone knows. Rumors about the true parentage of Lily-Rose, who’s since gone on to become a well-known model and actress, have been circulating for years, but as usual there seems to be little truth to them.

Good luck telling that to the people who are fully convinced that Depp and Moss conceived Lily-Rose while the former was already in a relationship with Paradis, though. Those people have been around for years, and they’ve only become more vocal as Lily-Rose has gotten older, and her high cheekbones and picture-perfect angles prompt ever-more comparisons to the stunning English model.

Those tried-and-true rumors were once again stoked following a mid-October Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which returned after a several year hiatus. A number of big names walked the runway for the returning show, among them Kate Moss. The longtime model, now 50 years old, still has the same jaw-dropping appeal that made her such a star several decades back, and those iconic cheekbones and fierce appeal quickly reignited rumors of the eldest Depp child’s parentage.

It’s certainly true that Lily-Rose looks like Moss, but clearly Depp has a type. You know who else the 25-year-old looks like? Her mother, who is also a model and, like Moss and Amber Heard, sports a lean, angled appeal that clearly reels the 61-year-old in.

(L) Photo by David Lefranc/Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images (R) Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Those comparisons to Moss are fair, but they’re also almost certainly hogwash. Lily-Rose is the child of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and if you won’t believe me, believe your own eyes. There’s no denying the resemblance.

