Do we know Bernie Marcus’ cause of death?

Born on May 12, 1929, in Newark, New Jersey, to Russian Jewish immigrant parents, Bernie Marcus was an American billionaire businessman who co-founded the multinational home improvement retail corporation The Home Depot alongside Arthur Blank, Ron Brill, Pat Farrah, and Ken Langone. He was also a philanthropist and GOP donor who famously donated millions of dollars to the campaigns of various right-wing politicians, including the late John McCain, current Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and the United States president-elect Donald Trump.

Recommended Videos

Marcus grew The Home Depot — the iconic orange-branded hardware company that supplies tools, construction products, appliances, and services to millions of satisfied customers — alongside his business partners into a retail monster with 2,300 stores worldwide and a whopping stock market valuation of nearly $400 billion.

He was known for his charitable donations and support of numerous Jewish and medical organizations. He used a $250 million grant to open the famous Georgia Aquarium in 2005. Marcus also helped establish the Marcus Trauma Center at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Marcus Heart and Vascular Center at Piedmont Hospital in the city.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marcus had a net worth of around $7.4 billion and was among the wealthiest men on the United States of America’s East Coast.

Marcus passed away on Nov. 4, 2023, in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 95. But do we know how he died?

Is Bernie Marcus’ die’ cause of death known?

Image via X/The Home Depot

CNN first reported Bernie Marcus’ death, writing, “Bernard “Bernie” Marcus, the billionaire Home Depot cofounder and a Republican megadonor, who in recent years became an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, has died, the company announced Tuesday. He was 95.” No cause of death was given, and none has been reported since.

A statement by The Home Depot said, “The entire Home Depot family is deeply saddened by the death of our cofounder Bernie Marcus. We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to Bernie.” They also wrote on their X account, “The entire Home Depot family is deeply saddened by the death of our co-founder Bernie Marcus. He’s left us with an invaluable legacy and the backbone of our company: our values and our culture. He will be tremendously missed.”

Several high-profile individuals have also had their say on Marcus’ passing, including the aforementioned Arthur Blank, with whom he founded The Home Depot. In a statement posted to X, Blank said, “I am heartbroken at the passing of my dearest friend” and that Marcus’ “tremendous commitment to so many causes will live on, as will the immeasurable impact on countless individuals and families who have been blessed by his giving heart.” He continued, “While this loss is profoundly painful, I am grateful for the close to 60 years we spent together, navigating challenges and celebrating successes, and I am honored to have been part of Bernie’s remarkable life.”

In time, we may find out more about the cause of Marcus’ death, but it could just be that he passed away from old age. May he rest in peace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy