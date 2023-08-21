Do we know why Tori Spelling is in the hospital?

Beverley Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling shared on Sunday that she had been in the hospital for four days. Though it’s currently unclear why exactly the 50-year-old is laid up in a hospital bed, she has been posting updates for her fans, family, and followers.

Image via @ToriSpelling/Instagram

In an Instagram story of her hospital bracelet and some sort of I.V., she shared that she’s been missing her family, and is so proud of her children for remaining calm, strong, and positive while she is healing.

This summer seems to have been a struggle for the health of Tori and her family. She posted in May that she took her kids to Urgent Care after weeks of illness cause by mold in their former Los Angeles home. She told her followers that she and her family had been struggling with high fever, fatigue, rashes, and sore throats due to the infestation.

She shares her three sons Liam, Finn, and Beau, and two daughters Stella and Hattie with actor and chef Dean McDermott whom she separated from in May of 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Spelling and her children moved into an RV following the split, a lifestyle that she recently shared photos from.

Representatives told US Magazine that Spelling wanted to leave California after the split and vacation on a budget that works for her. The mold in their Los Angeles home and the split from McDermott culminated in this transition to a nomad lifestyle.

Hopefully, Spelling will be released from the hospital soon and return to her family and L.A. or RV living – whichever lifestyle she prefers.