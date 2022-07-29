Does Johnny Depp have a ‘Titanic’ cameo?

Titanic is hands-down one of the most recognizable and profitable movies of the ‘90s — and is often considered to be the breakthrough roles for Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. And while the star-powered duo of DiCaprio and Winslet has been the main focus of memes, memories, and reminiscing of the James Cameron vehicle, a recent TikTok has switched lanes to focus on the apparent cameo of actor Johnny Depp.

The aforementioned TikTok video was posted by user @austinpiesmama on the platform, where a scene from the ever-popular film appears to include Depp as a member of the ship’s crew. Since its initial posting, the video has accumulated over 10k views and an abundance of comments and shares. You can check the video out for yourself down below:

For some background, Johnny Depp was one of several actors that were considered for the role of Jack Dawson. However, Depp insisted that the 180-page script for the movie was entirely too long for him to get through, and he ended up turning down the role — although he later regretted the decision. So much so, that the 59-year-old actor has considered remaking Titanic, but that idea remains far-fetched for now.

So, is Johnny Depp in Titanic?

Walt Disney Pictures

Despite the uncanny resemblance between Depp and the actor who portrays the ship member, Johnny Depp is not in Titanic — in any way, shape, or form. The actor believed to be Depp is actually Edward Fletcher, who portrays 6th Officer Paul Moody. When it comes to the real life sinking of the RMS Titanic, Moody was the sole junior officer to die after the mighty ship collided with an iceberg.

Despite turning down the role of Jack Dawson, Depp eventually went on to portray another famous Jack, starring as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. And after a long-standing trial between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, the Pirates actor was eager to return to acting — so, maybe that remake of Titanic could happen after all. Never say never, after all.