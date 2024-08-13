‘Everything Kamala says she will do’: Kevin Sorbo tried to be smart again and it backfired faster than you can say ‘did you pass middle school history’

Kevin Sorbo is chiming in on politics again, giving us all front-row seats to the epic battle between his last remaining brain cells.

As they play ping pong inside his otherwise empty skull, the rest of us are left to mull over whatever absurd and inane hot take the so-called “actor” decides to offer up. This time, he’s trying to take shots at presidential candidate Kamala Harris, all while entirely missing the irony of his own half-baked attack.

Showing that his skills in politics are exactly on par with his skills in acting, Sorbo attempted to criticize Harris for her lack of progress on key issues. He tweeted out that “everything Kamala says she will do she could have done anytime during the past 4 years,” seemingly forgetting that Harris has yet to be elected president. She’s only ever served as vice president, a role that doesn’t allow for nearly so much power as Sorbo seems to think.

In fact, as Twitter user @RonFilipkowski accurately noted, the role of the vice president largely relates to the Senate. The vice president has the “sole power to break a tie vote in the Senate,” and — while they also serve as a close advisor to the president in modern times — that’s where the bulk of their power lies. All those policy decisions and major shakeups are decided by the president, a position Harris has yet to hold.

But you know who did hold that position, and for a full four years? Donald Trump. Sorbo, clearly unaware of the opportunity he presented with his tweet, was quickly reminded of this, along with a lesson about how the U.S. government functions.

Under the Constitution, the only power a VP has over policy is to cast the rare tie-breaking vote in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/l0E6zOGQMF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 12, 2024

Sorbo’s attempted Harris criticism is easily turned around on Trump, who actually could have made the changes he’s currently promising while he was in office. He already swore to the American people that he’d fix the border — how’s progress on the wall going, Donny? — that he’d cut our taxes — guess he was directing that solely at wealthy Americans — and that he’d create tens of millions of jobs — his job growth was on par with that of Obama. None of these campaign promises came to pass, and Trump had four years to see them through.

It seems Sorbo is neglecting to consider all those campaign promises Trump already failed to deliver on, but at least he provided a nice tidy spot for people to prove him wrong. His comment section is drenched in harsh replies, as people point out that he clearly flunked his 8th-grade civics course, and dragged him for sharing such a patently foolish tweet for millions of people to see.

Maybe it’s all a competition, and we’re simply not in on it. Perhaps the MAGAs have some big raffle going, where they compete to see who can look like the biggest idiot on the national stage. If that’s the case, Sorbo is putting in some great work — but he’ll never quite match up to Donald the Dunce.

