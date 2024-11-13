Does Skai Jackson have a husband?

The Disney teen we all adored is now all grown up and expecting a baby soon. But has the 22-year-old star tied the knot with her baby daddy yet?

Skai Jackson skyrocketed to fame as a teenager, having secured a place in Time‘s list of the “Most Influential Teens” when she was only 14. Her most memorable role remains of the quirky, fashion-forward Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie and its spin-off series Bunk’d. But now, at 22, the former child star is navigating the tricky waters of adult stardom—and let’s just say, it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride.

While she’s still making headlines, the 22-year-old’s recent years have been shrouded in frequent controversies. Most recently, she was arrested on Aug. 8, 2024, at Universal Studios CityWalk in Los Angeles, California after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend. Not one to shy away from drama, this was followed by another arrest a month later on suspicion of domestic battery. Luckily for her, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office dropped the case against her in September.

However, it looks like Skai Jackson is ready for a fresh start — leaving her troublesome years behind and moving forward to embrace a new world of motherhood. In an interview with PEOPLE, the star opened up about her pregnancy and revealed how she is “thrilled to begin this new chapter.” The outlet also debuted pictures of Jackson flaunting her baby bump while she was on a stroll with her mother, Kiya Cole.

But here’s the million-dollar question: Who’s the lucky dad, and did we miss the wedding?

Skai Jackson’s boyfriend

While Skai Jackson’s relationship status is publicly known, thanks to everything from relationship rumors to run-ins with the law, the identity of her baby’s father remains a mystery. Despite publicly discussing her pregnancy, Jackson never mentioned her partner by name, keeping fans guessing. However, it is confirmed that the two have not tied the knot yet as she continued to refer to her partner as her “boyfriend.”

So, Skai Jackson does not have a husband. But she might already be engaged. At the time of her arrest, law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jackson told the arresting officers she was “happily engaged and expecting a baby.” (via Daily Mail) If we go by TMZ’s claims, then the 22-year-old might have had a secret engagement away from the media’s eyes, which makes sense given that she is not public about her boyfriend’s identity.

Jackson will be next seen in Warren Skeels’ slasher feature film The Man in the White Van. She recently attended Comic-Con to support the film, which will be released in theaters on Dec. 13, 2024.

