Does Vin Diesel have a twin brother?

Vin Diesel has been a Hollywood mainstay for years, but the star is elusive with the media. After his breakout role as a toy fair performer for Street Sharks (1994), Diesel appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan before conquering the early Aughts with a slew of action films like XXX and The Fast and the Furious.

Despite his fame and success, Diesel has pushed to keep his public and personal personas separate for the sake of his family, which includes his ever-elusive twin brother, Paul Vincent.

Who is Vin Diesel’s twin brother?

Vin Diesel, born Mark Sinclair, and his fraternal twin Paul Vincent, were born just a few minutes apart on July 18, 1967. Their biological father was never in the picture, but their mother married their stepfather (though Deisel only refers to him as dad), Irving H. Vincent, who raised the boys as his own. The I am Groot star even took the first part of his stage name in honor of his father, who as proudly shared by Diesel, shaped him into the man and actor that he is.

Diesel is very protective of his family, and while he shares stories of his children and his partner, Paloma Jimenez, he rarely talks about his brothers and sisters. More than a year after Paul Walker’s tragic 2013 death, Diesel shared a photo of “the two Pauls.” In 2023, Diesel gave his twin another shout-out, saying, “I am so very proud and incredibly grateful to be a part of this epic journey.”

Like his brother, Paul Vincent has worked in Hollywood. His IMDB profile lists him as a sound designer for 1995’s Multi-Facial, but he has no other credits to his name.