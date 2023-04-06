Don Lemon reportedly considering suing ‘Variety’ over scathing report

CNN This Morning co-anchor Don Lemon is reportedly considering suing Variety over an exposé that the magazine published about him which alleges Lemon is misogynistic, sexist, and hostile towards women.

The article, which was published yesterday, makes numerous claims from unnamed sources who worked with Lemon, including staffers and former colleagues.

Among the allegations: Lemon was reportedly infuriated when Kyra Phillips, his then-co-anchor on CNN’s Live From, was sent on a particular assignment in Iraq that Lemon himself wanted. Variety claims, “[Lemon] vented his disappointment at being passed over by tearing up pictures and notes on top of and inside Phillips’ desk in the news pod they shared, according to two sources who worked there at the time.”

Variety also explains that Phillips later received threatening text messages from an anonymous sender which read, in part, “Now you’ve crossed the line and you’re gonna pay for it.” The allegations state that after Phillips told her CNN bosses about it, they traced the sender, and concluded it was actually Don Lemon. This resulted in a wider investigation by CNN’s Human Resources department, which led to Lemon being pulled from the show and placed on weekend coverage.

That was in 2008. It wasn’t until a decade later that Lemon would be paired with a woman again.

Variety also claims to have spoken with “more than a dozen former and current colleagues” of Don Lemon, who claim he demonstrates hostility towards female co-workers.

Business Insider then reported that Lemon has “consulted attorneys about a possible lawsuit” against Variety for their scathing exposé.

One source claims that CNN is aware of Lemon’s issues, and adds that if Lemon follows through with a lawsuit, it would only harm him further because “they’d have to depose people and more stuff could come out.”

Lemon himself released a statement through a spokesperson, claiming that the story is “riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence,” adding that the article is “entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year old anonymous gossip.” Lemon also referred to Variety as “reckless” for publishing such a story.

In February, Don Lemon made controversial comments when he claimed that women are in their prime in their ‘20s, ‘30s, and “maybe” their ‘40s.

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

The comments were heavily criticized and Lemon received significant backlash, which forced him to express regret and agree to undergo formal training per CNN’s request, though he avoided apologizing.

A month later, 60-year old Michelle Yeoh received the Oscar for Best Actress and said, as part of her acceptance speech, “Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime.”

Lemon’s foolish comments were sparked when discussing Nikki Haley’s announcement that she will run for president. Lemon could not help himself but point out that Nikki Haley is 51-years old. That’s when the “women-are-past-their-prime-at-age-40”comments blurted out of the 57-year old’s mouth.