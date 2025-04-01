Donald Trump reveals whether or not he’s happy for Tiger Woods and his ex-daughter-in-law

In between the Signal text chain heard ‘round the world and talk of a third presidential term, news of Tiger Woods’ blossoming romance with Donald Trump’s ex-daughter-in-law has flown somewhat under the radar… at least until now.

Recommended Videos

In case you missed an entire chapter (White House headlines are being delivered at a break-neck pace, so I forgive you), Woods last month revealed in a social media post that he was in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. Naturally, the pairing caused fanfare given Vanessa’s proximity to the First Family, the president’s noted affinity for golf (often at taxpayers’ expense) and Woods’ own fraught relationship history.

Now, Trump himself has recently responded to the pair’s hard-launch on Instagram, giving his two (McDonald’s grease-stained) thumbs up of approval while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office. When asked about his thoughts on the famous golfer becoming part of the “broader” Trump family, the president said “I love Tiger and I love Vanessa.” He went on to claim that Woods informed him “a few months ago” of the news of his romance with Vanessa, who was previously married to his eldest son for 18 years prior to their divorce in 2018.

“I played golf with [Woods] a couple of times over the last month, and he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete,” Trump said, adding that he and the golfer have a “very good relationship.” Given his ample time spent on the green and (contended) claims of many golfing victories, Trump palling around with one of the sport’s most notorious figures is probably the personal highlight of his political career, even though there’s not many other highlights to speak of. “[Woods] told me about it, and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good,’” Trump recalled.

Donald Trump reveals how Tiger Woods broke news of his relationship with Vanessa pic.twitter.com/nDS3tRzUzN — TMSPN.com (@sportsgossip) April 1, 2025

“I’m very happy for both. Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They’re both great.” Trump’s response comes days after Woods and Vanessa made it Instagram official, sharing loved-up photos of themselves with the caption: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.” In an ironic twist, Woods asked in the very public caption of his very public social media post for “privacy for all those close to our hearts,” which is akin to a street busker asking pedestrians to ignore their performance.

It’s unclear how Woods and Vanessa first met, but the golfer has been in the Trump orbit for some time now. He was bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s first term in 2019, and more recently attended a meeting with Trump and Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) heads at the White House. It’s also been reported that Woods’ children attend the same school as Vanessa and Trump Jr.’s, but the president implied there’s no bad blood between his family and his former daughter-in-law.

President Trump welcomes legendary golfer @TigerWoods to the White House: "TIGER! TIGER! TIGER!" pic.twitter.com/Y73WJVzi52 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2025

“Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship,” Trump told reporters, “and, they broke up, you know, quite a while ago, which was to me very sad because I think they’re both great.” Whatever the case may be, Trump is probably giddy with the thought of Woods being a part of the extended family, since he has even more justification to go on umpteenth golf expeditions while the world crumbles at his hands. Happy golfing, Don!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy