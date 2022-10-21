Don’t freak out but Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is a visual album featuring none other than Laura Dern

In just a few hours, Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album will be released worldwide. To hype up the album’s launch, Swift dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming music videos that will accompany the album.

The teaser trailer premiered during Thursday Night Football, and it showcases a variety of scenes from potentially different music videos.

Introducing the clip during the broadcast, Swift shared that the project would explore the record in a visual setting.

“Those projects are the ‘Midnights’ music movies — the music videos I’ve made to explore visually the world of this record. And I love storytelling and songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them, and I had a fun opportunity again to work with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute short film. I’m really proud of what we made.”

At the end of the footage, there is a list of actors who will feature in the videos including stars such as Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, Alana Haim, Laith Ashley, Danielle Haim, Nike Birbiglia, Este Haim, Pat MacGrath, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Dita Von Teese.

It isn’t clear exactly when all of these videos will drop, but some are expected to land in the very near future. Fortunately, there won’t be a wait for the audio component of the record.

Swifties won’t have long to wait before they finally get a chance to hear the record for themselves. Midnights by Taylor Swift will be released worldwide come *ahem* midnight on Oct 21, 2022.