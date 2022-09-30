Dua Lipa stans refuse to believe the star’s latest dating rumors
Earlier today, Dua Lipa became the talk of social media after an image surfaced online showing her seemingly sharing a kiss with talk show host Trevor Noah after a New York City dinner date. Still, fans are refusing to believe it’s true.
As reported by the Daily Mail, someone who caught the pair out on their night in the city shared that they shared a meal, left together, heading on a walk before being seen kissing. Of course, there hasn’t really been any official confirmation of the pair being a couple, but speculation has seen the occasion pique the interest of fans everywhere.
Since the news broke some fans have had a variety of reactions to the surprise couple’s night out together. Here’s a look at how the Dua Lipa stans are coping with the news and there are plenty of shocked individuals.
While there were plenty of hilarious reactions to this news, fans should probably wait for some kind of official announcement from either star so they can know for sure the relationship is what it seems.
While Lipa has had many public relationships over the year Noah has chosen to keep his mostly private so there is a chance that the pair could choose not to go public should they be dating. Of course, there is a chance that this was just a night out with two friends and not a relationship at all, so we’ll have to wait and see.