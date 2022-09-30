Dua Lipa stans refuse to believe the star’s latest dating rumors

Earlier today, Dua Lipa became the talk of social media after an image surfaced online showing her seemingly sharing a kiss with talk show host Trevor Noah after a New York City dinner date. Still, fans are refusing to believe it’s true.

As reported by the Daily Mail, someone who caught the pair out on their night in the city shared that they shared a meal, left together, heading on a walk before being seen kissing. Of course, there hasn’t really been any official confirmation of the pair being a couple, but speculation has seen the occasion pique the interest of fans everywhere.

Since the news broke some fans have had a variety of reactions to the surprise couple’s night out together. Here’s a look at how the Dua Lipa stans are coping with the news and there are plenty of shocked individuals.

Not now sweetie mommy is trying to figure out if Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are actually dating pic.twitter.com/tTVRRRZVvj — ‎ً (@generictwhandIe) September 29, 2022

Trevor Noah & dua lipa dating gotta be the most unreal r/ship rn💀.ain’t no way these two are dating fr. Gotta be a contract or sum. pic.twitter.com/X6hiWHKn8M — 🧛🏾 (@yovrfavcumstain) September 29, 2022

idk dua lipa dating trevor noah is the most random thing i’ve ever seen — 🙂 (@keaaaaley) September 29, 2022

The TL when they found out Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are dating pic.twitter.com/hIkdpmVarB — Korean Jonah Hill (@JamesDGrambo) September 29, 2022

you could’ve given me a million hints plus unlimited time and i would’ve never landed on “dua lipa and trevor noah are dating” — 🐻‍❄️⁷🏎️🏁 (@userbfIy) September 29, 2022

trevor noah & dua lipa is the final nail in september’s coffin…this month has been a MOVIE — jamnbangtan🪐 (@kdramaddictttt) September 29, 2022

Jack Harlow after finding out Dua Lipa kissed Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/OkVhP59IPH — Captain Usopp (@Kvng_Bakon) September 29, 2022

dua lipa are you dating trevor noah? It’s not really my business I’m only 14 and stuff but I have always thought that we were going to get married https://t.co/kU6NuIqWqK — N (@arcadiarry) September 29, 2022

happy for dua lipa and trevor noah, sad for myself because i wanted both of them — matt (@mattxiv) September 30, 2022

what the hell do trevor noah and dua lipa even talk about — sk (@kirkxxs) September 29, 2022

While there were plenty of hilarious reactions to this news, fans should probably wait for some kind of official announcement from either star so they can know for sure the relationship is what it seems.

While Lipa has had many public relationships over the year Noah has chosen to keep his mostly private so there is a chance that the pair could choose not to go public should they be dating. Of course, there is a chance that this was just a night out with two friends and not a relationship at all, so we’ll have to wait and see.