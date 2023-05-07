Dwayne Johnson has one too many tequilas and thanks everyone for their birthday wishes 5 days late

He may have celebrated the milestone occasion as far back as Tuesday, but it would appear that Dwayne Johnson‘s 51st birthday celebrations have been carrying on all week after he posted a bleary-eyed tribute on social media to everyone that sent well wishes his way.

It’s been a bizarrely eventful few days for the actor and producer, who kicked things off by igniting his annual drive to give away a million dollars in guacamole for those willing to partner the green stuff with his Teremana tequila brand, before he went full-blown middle-aged dad by trying and spectacularly failing to clamber into a hammock.

The fact he’s even found enough time to spend a moment celebrating his birthday is impressive enough given his unstoppable work ethic that always seems to have him juggling several plates at any one time, but if anyone deserves some time off to go on a bender based solely around a beverage they own, then it’s The Rock.

He didn’t even try to hide it either, after openly admitting on Instagram that he might have had one too many shots before opting to relay his gratitude to the world.

Of course, this begs the question as to whether or not the age old urban legend about size and mass having any correlation to the ability to consume alcohol holding any water. After all, Johnson is what you could generously describe as an absolute unit, so in theory it would take an inordinate amount of tequila to even slow him down, never mind knock him off his feet.

It’s the week of his birthday, though, so he’s almost obligated to find out.