Dwayne Johnson tells critics to ‘go sit down’ after spreading false information as record-breaking fact

There’s always an air of bluster and hyperbole to any public figure touting their own achievements to millions upon millions of people on social media, but Dwayne Johnson ended up getting a little too salty after he was called out for touting a record-breaking achievement that was anything but.

The actor and producer has recently relaunched the XFL football league for a third time, hoping to fare better than his former boss Vince McMahon after the WWE chief lost a fortune twice over by trying to fulfill his dreams of succeeding at anything other than professional wrestling. Things are off to a stellar start – no doubt backed by The Rock’s popularity – but Twitter’s misinformation curse has struck again.

Not to diminish an achievement that’s undeniably impressive, The Rock was quick to celebrate a crowd over over 35,000 turning up for a recent game, which he called the biggest attendance ever for spring football. However, after it was brought to his attention that he wasn’t quite being 100 percent accurate, he made a point of urging the debunker in question to “go sit down.”

Ahh got. Thanks for the intel 👍🏾

In that case – “modern day” spring football record 😂

Go sit down Andrew and keep texting in all caps. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 19, 2023

As chance would have it, almost immediately after being showed the error of his ways, Johnson deleted the erroneous tweet in question and replaced it with something a great deal more generic.

We applied some innovative rules to our XFL kickoffs – heck of a return from D- Shep!! Great to see.

And a huge THANK YOU to the 35,000 strong who showed up today giving that love and energy. @XFLBattlehawks @XFLDefenders @XFL2023 https://t.co/jDbIVWV62m — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 19, 2023

35,000 still isn’t a number to be sniffed at, but maybe the 50 year-old will be having a word with his team to make sure that he doesn’t go posting anymore falsehoods on Twitter. After all, it’s the once place on the internet where you can guarantee the truth will always win out in the end… right?