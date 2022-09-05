Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser after emotional ‘The Whale’ premiere

Dwayne Johnson has issued a lovely thank you to Brendan Fraser and congratulated him on a spectacular debut screenings for The Whale.

Darren Aronofsky’s latest film sees Fraser return to mainstream cinema with what’s looking like a Venice Film Festival favorite. Fraser’s performance has been picked as one of the highlights of the film, and as the film saw a six-minute standing ovation, Fraser was seen with tears in his eyes.

One of his former co-stars in The Mummy franchise, Dwayne Johnson, has given a heartfelt thank you to Fraser for helping him out on his first ever film role in The Mummy Returns. Continuing on, he sends his love to Fraser on the fantastic first screening in Venice. He ends his tweet saying he’s rooting for Fraser’s success, and issues a congratulations to director Aronofsky.

Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale 👏🏾 https://t.co/SNBLPHHmEZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 4, 2022

It’s hard to remember a time when The Rock wasn’t better known as a big Hollywood actor but instead a wrestler. The Mummy Returns came out two years after The Mummy in 2001, and while it didn’t capture the imagination of critics like its predecessor, it did give The Rock a spin-off film.

The Scorpion King saw Johnson in the lead role albeit only getting a middling 41 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It may have helped cement The Rock’s status as a box office draw, with it grossing $180 million from a $60 million budget.

Fraser and Dwayne Johnson were meant to be colleagues in the DC Extended Universe before Fraser’s villainous role in Batgirl got scrapped alongside the movie. Johnson’s Black Adam will see the light of day, with an Oct. 14 release date.