As news of legendary musician and influential guitarist Tom Verlaine’s passing spreads, fans of the late Television frontman pay their respects on social media. Verlaine made an impact on many self-described outsiders as he helped define New York City’s emerging punk scene in the 1970s. While Television was only active for a relatively short time, their debut album Marquee Moon is celebrated as one of the best albums to come out of the punk scene, and Verlaine went on to have a long career as a solo artist in his own right. His signature slower guitar style went against what was popular at the time and showed many fans it was okay to find what makes one different and to celebrate that.

Actor Elijah Wood summed up how all fans of Verlaine are feeling after his passing.

Aww man…rest well, Tom Verlaine pic.twitter.com/rxCcUNYtVi — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2023

Comedian Marc Maron describes Verlaine as “one of the best guitar players ever.”

Tom Verlaine was one of the best guitar players ever. RIP. #MarqueeMoon — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 29, 2023

Musician Jason Isbell calls the late guitarist “the real deal” and mentions the iconic Marquee Moon.

Most nights we walk onstage to Marquee Moon- RIP to Tom Verlaine, the realest deal — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 28, 2023

Revered producer Steve Albini complimented Verlaine’s voice and guitar playing, while calling Marquee Moon “a perfect record.”

Beautifully lyrical guitarist, underrated vocalist. Television made a new kind of music and inspired new kinds of music. Marquee Moon is a perfect record. Requiescat.

🎈https://t.co/uxt7IMz2rO — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) January 28, 2023

Band R.E.M. quoted Michael Stipe, calling Verlaine “a hero” in a tweet from their official account.

Tom Verlaine 1949-2023



"I've lost a hero…. You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful." – Michael Stipe pic.twitter.com/csmxXhKPht — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) January 29, 2023

Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles posted a broken heart emoji along with the words “Peace and Love.”

Peace and love, Tom Verlaine. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zewZz0sJQn — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 28, 2023

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry posted a photo of Verlaine in his memory.

Mogwai electric guitarist Stuart Braithwaite wrote a heartfelt tribute to Verlaine.

Devastated by this news. Tom Verlaine was a true great. His role in our culture and straight up awesomeness on the electric guitar was completely legendary. Name 10 minutes of music as good as Marquee Moon. You can’t. It’s perfect. Rest in peace Tom x https://t.co/6HAwg5k9PS — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) January 28, 2023

Guitarist Will Sergent attributed his decision to pick up a guitar to Verlaine, saying “If I ever played anything that sounded like him I was happy.”

Tom Verlaine’s playing meant the world to me. If I ever played anything that sounded like him I was happy. He set me on my path as a guitarist, thank you Tom. pic.twitter.com/wMTvkxuy04 — Will Sergeant (@Will_Fuzz) January 28, 2023

We thank Tom Verlaine for his influence in the punk music community and for giving us the inspiration to carve out our own paths. RIP.