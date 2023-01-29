Elijah Wood, Marc Maron, and others pay tribute to punk icon Tom Verlaine, who died at age 73
As news of legendary musician and influential guitarist Tom Verlaine’s passing spreads, fans of the late Television frontman pay their respects on social media. Verlaine made an impact on many self-described outsiders as he helped define New York City’s emerging punk scene in the 1970s. While Television was only active for a relatively short time, their debut album Marquee Moon is celebrated as one of the best albums to come out of the punk scene, and Verlaine went on to have a long career as a solo artist in his own right. His signature slower guitar style went against what was popular at the time and showed many fans it was okay to find what makes one different and to celebrate that.
Actor Elijah Wood summed up how all fans of Verlaine are feeling after his passing.
Comedian Marc Maron describes Verlaine as “one of the best guitar players ever.”
Musician Jason Isbell calls the late guitarist “the real deal” and mentions the iconic Marquee Moon.
Revered producer Steve Albini complimented Verlaine’s voice and guitar playing, while calling Marquee Moon “a perfect record.”
Band R.E.M. quoted Michael Stipe, calling Verlaine “a hero” in a tweet from their official account.
Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles posted a broken heart emoji along with the words “Peace and Love.”
Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry posted a photo of Verlaine in his memory.
Mogwai electric guitarist Stuart Braithwaite wrote a heartfelt tribute to Verlaine.
Guitarist Will Sergent attributed his decision to pick up a guitar to Verlaine, saying “If I ever played anything that sounded like him I was happy.”
We thank Tom Verlaine for his influence in the punk music community and for giving us the inspiration to carve out our own paths. RIP.