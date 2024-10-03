Eminem is a Grandpa and we’re not crying, you’re crying

There’s nothing quite like a beloved celebrity becoming a grandparent to really make you feel your age. That goes double for someone as iconic as Eminem. Slim Shady was born in 1972, has been slinging rhymes since 1988, and brought his eldest child, Hailie Jade Scott, into the world in 1995.

While Eminem has been rapping about being a father for most of his career, few fans remember his 2000 “Drug Ballad” prediction that by the time he was forty, he’d be “on the porch tellin’ stories, with a bottle of Jack,” and “two grandkids” in his lap. Slim was off by about 11 years, but he finally got his wish.

Is Eminem a Grandpa?

The rumor is true; Hailie Jade and her longtime partner-turned-husband, Evan McClintock, are expecting their first little one. The pair married earlier this year in a gorgeous ceremony, complete with an eyewatering father-daughter dance.

The happy news coincides with the release of Eminem’s newest single, “Temporary,” a touching song preparing his daughter for his death. The song features the haunting vocals of Skylar Grey, accompanied by a montage of the rapper’s life with his beautiful daughter. From childhood photos and videos to current pictures and videos from her wedding, it’s sure to bring a tear to any listener’s eye.

Near the end of the video, Hailie Jade presents her father with ultrasound photos and a personalized “#1 Grandpa” jersey while Em stares in open-mouthed disbelief. The icing on the tear-streaked cake comes in the form of a sound bite from a 6-year-old Jade calling her dad a “b***h.” Classic!

The whole presentation is dripping with an emotional side of Eminem that, while not uncommon where Hailie Jade is concerned, is certainly more emotional than some fans might expect. The loving tribute has wracked up nearly a million views in its first 3 hours, and the number is rapidly rising as fans flock to see the beautiful moment for themselves.

Hailie Jade posted the news on Instagram a few hours after the music video dropped, with the caption “mom & dad Est. 2025.” Eminem has a wonderfully close relationship with his daughter, so we can only imagine just how attentive he’ll be as a grandpa. With two more kids to go, Eminem is sure to be juggling grandkids by the time Hailie Jade needs to hear the loving advice laid out in “Temporary.” And maybe, just maybe, the little bundle of joy will finally bring a smile to the stoic rappers face.

