Of child stars who have aged well and managed to take it easy in adulthood, few stand out as much as Emma Watson. The Harry Potter actress recently celebrated another year older and, for many, her post mentioning it sounds like a mass-paste internet text.

For those unaware, the 33-year-old posted the above yesterday. Watson — who has not been in a film since 2019 and last was in a non-Harry Potter project on television in 2015 — admits above she stepped away from life and had been really angry about a lot of things, but has learned to be better. The post also functions as an ad for several fashion and beauty brands along with a plug for some astrology theory touted by folks like Oprah, and, on Reddit, some dismiss critics of her and say she should get to let loose.

Of course, some readers also say it takes the form of a copypasta. For those unaware, the term refers to “a block of text that is copied and pasted across the internet by individuals through online forums and social networking websites.” Given its personal nature, it is likely it could not be recreated verbatim as many of those kinds of texts are, and another fan says she should go unwind more as — usually — her image is a reserved one which suggests she is focused on being serious and mild most of the time.

Other parts of the discourse criticize her use of emojis and some say this is not how they would expect her to write. Of course, the piece is getting traction and, considering how it mentions several brands, one Redditor points out it could just be a business move.

Whatever the case, Watson seems happy and healthy. Not every entertainer who starts young ends up this way, so it is good to see.