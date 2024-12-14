Forgot password
ESPN host tried to woo Meghan Markle
Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Category:
Celebrities
News

ESPN host tried taking advantage of a Meghan Markle ‘doubting herself,’ convinced that she’s ‘never been more obtainable’

She did respond to his not-so-subtle attempt.
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|

Published: Dec 14, 2024 07:51 am

You know, how the Royal Family loves to underestimate Meghan Markle and how the Kate Middleton fans thrive on comparing her to the Duchess of Sussex? Turns out, they aren’t the only ones who miscalculated the Suits star as former ESPN host, Ryen Russillo, set his sights on her as he believed that getting the former actress would be a piece of cake.

Long before Prince Harry made it impossible for the eligible (and clearly not-so-eligible) bachelors from across the world to woo Meghan, Russillo ran into the future duchess at a celebrity flag football during Super Bowl weekend in 2014. 

Exhibiting some regretfully typical male chauvinistic traits, Russillo revealed during an episode of The Bill Simmons podcast that he played along with other celebs like NFL stars and Hollywood celebs like Nina Dobrev, Chrissy Teigen, Michael B. Jordan, and of course, Meghan. And because the game included Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit models, he was specifically sure that “nobody was really paying any attention to Markle.”

“I was like, ‘That’s my lane. She’s probably doubting herself a little bit right now’.” She’s never been more obtainable.”

After the game concluded, he slid into her DMs and decided on a not-so-subtle approach – though it was “really professional” in his head – of suggesting she come on his show to promote the then-upcoming season 4 of Suits. But his idea failed as Meghan seemingly caught on to his real intentions and sent him a response that put a full stop on his aspirations.

“It was ice cold. It was, ‘Oh, I don’t know anything about sports, but thanks for the offer.’”

Oh, well. His loss because Meghan would eventually meet a man who didn’t plot to approach her when she was feeling down or see her as someone whose value would dwindle in the presence of other big names. He didn’t scheme to win her interest, he worked hard to earn it. And while their union has been a ripple effect of chaos across the main branch of the Royal family, no one can ever say that Prince Harry didn’t cross his limits in his love for Meghan Markle. 

He had been disgruntled with royal life for years, but only left the palace behind when the people in it refused to embrace his wife. Even now, as Harry makes rumored and official attempts to pacify his family, he is keeping his efforts at a minimum as frequent trips to the U.K. with Meghan and his children aren’t possible because of their marginally less security in the country. Here is a man ready to brave the possibility of becoming a Donald Trump target just so his family doesn’t have to be uprooted. Now, how wrong or right the Sussexes are in terms of Royal drama is a whole different question, but if anyone is ever looking to do a Harry vs. Ryen, even a child would know that the one calling a woman “obtainable” would have never won.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.
