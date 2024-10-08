‘Swifties are traumatized’: ESPN recreated Taylor Swift’s most iconic album cover art featuring Travis Kelce, and Swifties are low-key losing it

The Brads, Chads, and dads have been commenting on Travis Kelce‘s performance this year and blaming Taylor Swift again that the sun shines every morning, but one thing is clear: the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated. And Travis, for his part, is killing it on the field. ESPN even recreated a fan-favorite Taylor Swift album using a photo of the tight end.

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the New Orleans Saints in a home game on Monday night, which Taylor attended with her dad, Scott Swift. The former won the game 26-13, entering the bye week with a very important achievement: the only team in the AFC still undefeated after five games.

Travis is winning the hearts of international fans following his relationship with the superstar singer, but on home soil, he’s a legend. With three Super Bowls under his belt, the tight end had somewhat of a slow start this season, and while he hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, he’s getting there.

ESPN’s recreating Taylor Swift’s album cover proves Travis Kelce has a big reputation

BIG REPUTATION. UNDEFEATED‼️



CHIEFS IMPROVE TO 5-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/su6OdkTMWX — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2024

Following the Chiefs’ win, ESPN posted a photo of Travis, edited to recreate Taylor’s sixth studio album Reputation. “Big reputation. Undefeated,” the sports account noted, before adding the stats: “Chiefs improve to 5-0,” with a fire emoji.

Reputation is Taylor’s most iconic album. It came out after her worst public backlash following Kanye “Ye” West and Kim Kardashian’s public lies at Taylor’s expense, giving the singer the best opportunity to reinvent herself, prove her creativity, and test the loyalty of her fans. Reputation didn’t receive the best reception, as most critics went into it with premature notions that it would flop, but it has ended up being one of Taylor’s most beloved works. Filled with masterpieces like “Getaway Car” (which should’ve been a single, btw), “Delicate,” “Don’t Blame Me,” and, of course, “Ready for It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” Reputation is one of the two remaining albums Taylor has yet to re-record.

The anticipation surrounding the album’s re-release couldn’t be larger, with Swifties — wrongly — predicting the album’s release practically every month after hints and anticipation. Now ESPN’s post has sent everyone into a frenzy, with many recalling their trauma of “clowning” for the release. Some even thought ESPN might have some intel — which obviously, they don’t.

They know Rep tv is coming — aidan (@aidan7501) October 8, 2024 Just a reminder to swifties that no, ESPN does not have insider knowledge on when Rep TV is being released. — Ali Malone (@folkred12) October 8, 2024

Don't do this, us swifties are traumatized waiting for rep tv 😭😭😭 — 🦅 (@Ceeza_W) October 8, 2024 Wrong TV 😭😭😭 — #1 Blank Space stan (@TheLucky13One) October 8, 2024

Of course, it was all in good fun, because Swifties, unlike some football fans, are happy to see their favorite acknowledged and supported.

Swifties can’t stop winning — BET99 Ontario (@BET99ON) October 8, 2024 thank you espn intern — Keke⸆⸉ | Vancouver N1!!! 🐍 (@DontBlameKeke) October 8, 2024

Travis Kelce’s relationship isn’t affecting his game at all

"Optics are that he's all over the place. And that's not just optics that's reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing."@JasonKelce speaks on his brother Travis' start to the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/qpsUDDBoIw — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 8, 2024

Blaming a professional for their personal life is a weird trend, y’all. Many football “fans” started complaining about Taylor’s influence on the sport since she and Travis confirmed their relationship, and, guess what? The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Although one’s personal life has nothing to do with how they handle their career, haters gonna hate.

Ahead of the game, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, set up a strong defense for his brother’s slow start. “Optics are that he’s all over the place,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center noted during the Monday Night Countdown, before highlighting that Travis’ career is still his main focus: “Football has always been the most important thing in Trav’s life.”

Jason continued, “He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his off-seasons very much even before Taylor Swift and everything else that was going on in our lives. I know it’s been a slow start for him. Trav is always gonna find a way to show up and show out. It’s only a matter of time before he gets back.”

So, rest easy everyone. Travis Kelce is doing his job, and doing it well, Taylor Swift will be back on tour soon, and she will release Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — eventually.

