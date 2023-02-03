‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry charged with retail theft

Things aren’t looking good for Euphoria star Chloe Cherry after it was reported that she’s been charged with retail theft in downtown Lancaster.

The HBO actress was charged with a single count of misdemeanor retail theft after it was alleged that she stole a $28 blouse back in December 2022. Lancaster Online reported that Cherry was caught via surveillance footage and that the blouse was not left behind in the dressing room. One of the employees told police that Cherry paid for the other items using her credit card. Meanwhile, the HBO star admitted that she took the blouse and returned it to the police.

The store owner claimed that the tag was removed and that they were able to pinpoint that it was her through surveillance footage.

“Most times, when we find people who are shoplifting, we don’t find them in the act. They’ll take the tag off of it and throw it somewhere. Then we see the tag, and we can find them on the camera and where it came from, and that’s exactly what happened.”

However, Cherry’s representatives claimed a different story about the events that unfolded. According to what was told to TMZ, there were issues about if the blouse was properly charged to Cherry’s credit card. They also claimed that Cherry wouldn’t “admit” to taking the blouse.

“In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

Police noted that this incident marked the second time Cherry was charged with retail theft. Based on her record, she was once charged in April 2015. The actress is scheduled to face court on March 1, 2023.