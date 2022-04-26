Fans Gush Over the Internet’s Boyfriend Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield is getting a lot of love from the internet, with Twitter users gushing over the actor to praise his talent and style.

Andrew Garfield has had quite a stellar year, with the actor seeming to have been all over our screens across the last 12 months. From blockbuster returns to award-winning musicals, he’s certainly been prolific, and the internet cannot get enough.

Since September last year, Garfield has appeared as television evangelist Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the composer and playwright Jonathon Larson in tick, tick … BOOM!, and then to the delight of Spider-Man fans everywhere, he returned as Peter Parker alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in No Way Home. The 38 year-old was additionally nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Larson, won a Golden Globe for the same performance, and played a key role in the sixth highest-grossing hit in history.

Fans have been gushing over the actor on Twitter, praising his acting, his ability to wear a suit, and are just generally happy to have him on this planet.

This fan loves the boyfriend vibes the actor is giving.

the boyfriendism of andrew garfield pic.twitter.com/o2rDmAiUaj — tick, tick… (@BohoDayz) April 24, 2022

This Twitter user doesn’t care if it’s just a shot of the actor on a low-quality camera, any images of Garfield will suffice.

we love our slow and continuous stream of low quality andrew garfield content pic.twitter.com/AZ3d0qaHPT — Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) April 26, 2022

They also indicate that they may not handle themselves all that well if they ever did meet him, it would all just be too much!

if i ever had the opportunity to get that close to andrew garfield i would just collapse and forget how to do everything pic.twitter.com/oeNV5rATb6 — Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) April 26, 2022

This fan is perhaps a little jealous of Tobey Maguire, and would also love a hug from good old Spidey.

if andrew garfield touched me like that i’d smile like a school girl too shit https://t.co/02lRgcskK3 — ً ً (@spdrmun) April 19, 2022

It may not be what he was nominated for, but Garfield is incredible in everything and this fan concurs.

Sorry but Andrew Garfield's acting was phenomenal on the Spider-Man no way home. 💯 — jaskier.x (@jaskier_x) April 26, 2022

Another user praises Garfield’s return as Spider-Man.

{ movies } Had to turn my brain off after, well, what a day – and I finally sat down with NO WAY HOME to take a load off.



Damn you Andrew Garfield, damn you.



You are AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/OKOBveQWIc — Ryan Summers (@Oddernod) April 26, 2022

Netflix Canada weighed in, saying it doesn’t matter what genre the film is as long as Garfield is in it.

my favourite movie genre is andrew garfield pic.twitter.com/wEiWaEH1vV — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) April 25, 2022

A fair few fans love a good picture of the actor in a suit, much like this one.

Andrew Garfield in suits >> pic.twitter.com/1lRYBuMa7W — Andrew Comfort (@ARGcomfort) April 25, 2022

andrew garfield you look so good jesus christ pic.twitter.com/xhp08CC6xf — bri 🖤 BDAY 2 DAYS (@andrewgarfys) April 21, 2022

These fans are just happy to have Garfield on this planet!

congratulations earth for being the only planet that has andrew garfield pic.twitter.com/CzpD8ZBJkv — storm (@83SGARFIELD) April 25, 2022

Despite knocking it out of the park recently, Garfield hasn’t slowed down yet though and attended the premiere for his new Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven last week. The true-crime drama features the star as a detective looking into the murder of a woman, which shakes his very faith. Fans are already excited to be getting more content, and reviews seem to suggest the actor is on top form.

the vibes of andrew garfield in under the banner of heaven are going to destroy us all pic.twitter.com/MmdQFujwON — Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) April 21, 2022

You can watch Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu this week, with the first episode airing on April 28.