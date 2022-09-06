Florence Pugh shares a sweet note for her grandmother who walked the VFF red carpet with her

Famed actress Florence Pugh is currently on a brilliant run, with her latest role in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling earning her significant praise after the film debuted at the Venice Film Festival last night. And while Pugh is undoubtedly the talk of the town in the massive Hollywood bubble right now, it appears as though her soft-spoken grandmother adorably stole the proverbial spotlight when the duo took to the red carpet together. And rightfully so.

Over on her official Instagram account, Pugh introduced the world to Granzo Pat — her full-hearted grandmother who was recently at a crossroads with deciding to renew her passport and pursue traveling or not. In response, which Pugh detailed in her post down below, the 26-year-old actress assured her grandmother that she needed her to be there when Pugh walked the red carpet – which resulted in Granzo Pat basking in the attention of the photographers and enjoying her moment in the spotlight.

And despite the apparent ongoing drama between Wilde and Pugh, the leading actress managed to put personal issues aside to allow herself and her grandmother to enjoy their moment together, which is undoubtedly an inspiring stance to take when the chips are down.

At the end of her post, Pugh revealed that her grandmother would be more than willing to join her on a red carpet again in the future — which should definitely satisfy Granzo Pat’s newest fanbase, and trust us, there are plenty of supporters out there. For now, folks can check out Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling when it hits theaters on Sept. 23.