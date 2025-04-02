Glen Powell’s mom has addressed *those* rumors of a Sydney Sweeney romance following her split from fiancé

Glen Powell’s mom has addressed rumors around his involvement with Sydney Sweeney, following news that the actress has split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Last week, we learned (from a source, at least) that Sweeney had quietly broken off her engagement with Davino after seven years as a couple. An insider claimed the actress, who got engaged to Davino in 2022, had cancelled her imminent wedding plans with the movie producer and departed the relationship altogether, citing her busy filming schedule and her desire to “focus on her career right now,” the source told Page Six.

While news of Sweeney’s split (predictably) led fans to speculate whether Powell — with whom she had undeniable chemistry in Anyone But You — was somehow involved, that chatter went into overdrive earlier this week. Just days after calling off her wedding, Sweeney was spotted reuniting with Powell in Dallas, Texas to attend the wedding of his younger sister, Leslie Powell.

Naturally, a reunion between the subjects of intense affair rumors moments after a broken engagement was bound to raise a few eyebrows, but the Powell matriarch has declared that there’s nothing fishy going on. “They’re definitely not together,” Cyndy Powell told The Daily Mail of her son and Sweeney, adding that any speculation otherwise is “silly.” Cyndy went on to claim that “[there is] nothing going on behind closed doors,” and said the actress attended the family wedding simply because she is “really close friends” with Leslie.

“We love Sydney,” Cyndy said. “We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her.” Going a step further, Cydney confirmed that Sweeney had RSVP’d to the wedding “a long time ago,” and attended with a friend as her plus-one following her split from Davino. No one quite has your back like your mom, so it makes sense that Cyndy declared that, in the absence of Sweeney, she’d love for Powell to end up with “somebody that loves him unconditionally.”

While Cyndy offered the final nail in the coffin of all *those* rumors about Gleeney (the power couple name I just invented), she can’t possibly undo the speculation that dogged the pair upon the release of Anyone But You back in 2023. At the time, both actors were the subject of fervent rumors of an affair, to the point where they each had to release statements confirming they were not romantically involved.

i’m sorry but sydney sweeney dumping her fiancé and immediately going to glen powell’s sister wedding is just the celebrity gossip we are needing. OG hollywood scandals are back baby. distract me from the real world plssss — k (@nniiltiakk) March 31, 2025

Although there were a few unnamed sources who claimed at the time that something nefarious was going on between the pair while filming the movie, much of the speculation felt like it boiled down to the fact that both Powell and Sweeney are simply extremely attractive.

While it’s an understandable thought that two bonafide babes with zinging romcom chemistry simply must get together and produce equally attractive offspring (see; any celebrity baby born in the last decade), it’s certainly not grounds to call adultery. Thankfully, Cyndy has come through and reminded us all of that.

