Hello? Yes, I’d like to report a crime? It’s Glen Powell in all-black Armani

Glen Powell might not be a hitman in real life, but he sure knows how to pierce hearts. Actually, I might be the one to consider a career in… hitmanery? Whatever it takes to shoot my shot!

At the Golden Globes, Powell was a serious smoke show, decked out in all black, and looking quite like his transformed character Gary Johnson in Hit Man, a role that earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. While Powell didn’t walk away with the trophy, he actually left the fans a memento that’s going to live on in our minds for a while – behind the scenes looks at his outfit prep.

A true Texan stud

Glen Powell’s most recent Instagram carousel is the stuff dreams are made of. Evidently, it wasn’t enough for this Texan fox to grace the Golden Globes red carpet, or flash his pearly whites every time the camera panned to him. Oh no. Instead, Powell took us even further, giving us a peek into his entire look before the ceremony.

In all-black Armani, Powell served up multiple poses, from casually laying down on the bed in the suit that probably cost more than my yearly rent, to piercing into the camera with a “smize” that would warrant a standing ovation from Tyra Banks herself. His entire outfit was Armani, down to the sleek, black cummerbund that cinched his waist perfectly.

One of the photos in the carousel also shouted out the man behind the look– the famous Warren Alfie Baker, stylist to the stars. And we owe him a double thank you, because he’s also responsible for adorning Andrew Garfield in that gorgeous green Gucci suit we’ve still not recovered from.

Hollywood’s latest leading man

The road to becoming a leading lad in Hollywood is not an easy one. But Glen Powell definitely makes it look fun. His style and charisma are reminiscent of the 90’s stars, and that’s probably why he’s earned comparisons to fellow Texan-native, Matthew McConaughey.

But make no mistake, Powell’s his own man, and he’s just as versatile as some of the best. Heck, in Hit Man alone, he showed off his range by playing about 10 different characters, and perfectly so, too. Not to mention his hilarious time on Scream Queens, his nonchalant hunk persona in Anyone But You, becoming a brash bully on Top Gun: Maverick, and a heroic meteorologist in Twisters.

These days, Powell is no stranger to being gawked at. At the Golden Globes ceremony, even host Nikki Glaser couldn’t hold back thirsting after the actor. But beyond his good looks and ‘90s charm, Powell is one of the powerhouses keeping the new wave of Hollywood afloat. For years, he has kept on the rise, and is now one of the most in-demand A-list men in the industry.

If you’re not over seeing Powell on screen (how could you be?), the actor is set to have a pretty thrilling 2025. He is set to morph into the titular role of Chad Powers in the upcoming comedy produced by ESPN. He will also lead the dystopian thriller The Running Man, and the black comedy thriller, Huntington.

