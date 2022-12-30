Greta Thunberg is having the time of her life watching Andrew Tate’s downfall

Andrew Tate is currently learning that when you come at Greta Thunberg, you best not miss. Yesterday, the self-confessed misogynist decided he was going to pick a fight with Thunberg, boasting about his 33 cars and asking for her email address so he can send her more details. In an instant classic tweet (already one of the most-liked of all time) she responded “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]”

This was a knockout blow. Tate hasn’t recovered, eventually posting a truly cringeworthy video in which he unwisely said “I have small dick energy,” but his dinner proved to be his true downfall. Authorities in Romania noted that a pizza box in the video confirmed that he was in the country, promptly arresting Tate and his brother Tristan on charges of kidnapping two girls as part of an investigation into his involvement in human trafficking, and the production of porn starring young girls.

As prosecutors say, Tate and his associates “appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost”.

Now, Greta has returned to the arena to laugh at the body of her fallen foe:

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

Ouch.

The internet has had an enormous amount of fun with Tate’s humiliation at Greta’s hands, perhaps even making it all worthwhile that Elon Musk allowed him to return to Twitter in the first place:

pic.twitter.com/fzq7jtp53r — FSM is the PARODY Dog 😷#NHSStrike😷 #FBPE (@FsmDog) December 30, 2022

A real G:

An obvious zinger, but a good one:

She’s getting rid of toxic garbage, she’s doing pretty well — Ttue (@lovetttle) December 30, 2022

Someone needs to be writing the movie adaptation of this immediately:

Andrew Tate being so triggered by Greta Thunberg, after he initially taunted her, that he gave away his location and was arrested for human trafficking is exactly the downfall he deserves and exposes his whole violent misogynistic grift for what it really is. — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) December 29, 2022

It remains to be seen whether any of the Romanian charges will stick to Tate, but this is going to create a legal headache for him and his business that won’t go away anytime soon regardless.

Maybe the next time some culture warrior dope decides to take a shot at Greta, they’ll think twice.