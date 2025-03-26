Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle squash non-existent beef with a surprise cameo on social media

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle have taken to social media to address their rumored feud, confirming that it was simply a case of internet-fuelled hogwash.

Recommended Videos

In case you missed it, social media users were convinced earlier this week that the duelling lifestyle gurus were feuding, after Paltrow — an actress and the founder of wellness brand Goop — shared a video of herself making a bacon and egg breakfast. That might seem harmless enough, but Paltrow’s choice of song to soundtrack the video raised a few eyebrows. You see, the actress used Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)”, which coincidentally featured in the trailer for Markle’s lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

This song choice, coupled with the timing of Paltrow’s post so soon after the release of Markle’s Netflix show, was — for swathes of fans — bonafide evidence that Paltrow and Markle were at war, which in the case of two homemaking influencers would probably be settled by whoever made the prettiest cupcake. While there’s a brief joy that comes with relishing in a Hollywood feud (ahem, Blake Lively), the pair have promptly denied any beef and confirmed it was all simply manufactured by stans.

They did so with a surprise post on Instagram, which saw Paltrow respond to a fan who was questioning whether she was aware of the “Markle beef that social media says you two have.” In selfie-mode, Paltrow told the fan that she “really do[es] not understand this, at all, whatsoever.” The actress then panned the camera over to reveal Markle seated nearby, with the Duchess offering a shrug and a “huh?” to confirm she was also nonplussed about the stan-ufactured feud. Markle then reshared the same video on her own Instagram account, setting the scene for what could be a new lifestyle duo to rival that of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle film an IG video together after many speculated Paltrow was throwing shade at Markle’s Netflix show pic.twitter.com/oST52n3yEe — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) March 25, 2025

Those who have kept up with Paltrow’s comments about the Duchess might’ve seen this blossoming friendship coming. While Markle has been accused of modelling her wellness brand after Goop, the founder herself has been welcoming of the Duchess, saying in a recent interview that “everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.” Since the pair are basically neighbors — both living in the ritzy town of Montecito — Paltrow even expressed interest in paying Markle a visit.

“Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie,” she said. If Paltrow has watched With Love Meghan, she’ll know to top that pie with edible flowers and honey harvested right from her own backyard. Partnering up with the founder of a wellness empire like Goop feels like a smart move on Markle’s part, since she has been making steady gains in the lifestyle space for some time.

For starters, she launched the homemaking blog The Tig back in 2014, and while she was forced to cease the site upon entering the royal family, she’s come back with a vengeance in the form of With Love, Meghan. Elsewhere, Markle has announced the rebrand of her wellness-centered company As Ever, which she launched with a rare image of her daughter, Princess Lillibet. Your excitement about Paltrow and Markle’s pairing might vary, but this is huge news for anyone who has wondered about the best recipe for homemade bath salts.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy