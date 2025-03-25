Blake Lively hit with fresh allegations as fan claims the ‘paranoid’ actress circled and recorded her car

The wave of controversy surrounding Blake Lively just got a smidge more tumultuous, following claims that the embattled actress followed and recorded a fan.

The account comes courtesy of Kaitlyn Cooper, who accused Lively of following her and circling her car while the pair were allegedly staying at the same hotel in Waco, Texas earlier this month. According to Cooper, Lively was visiting The Hotel 1928 on March 8, and was in the area following her press junket for Another Simple Favor at the SXSW film festival in Austin. Prior to Lively’s arrival, Cooper claims she got wind that a VIP guest would be visiting the hotel after she overheard staff “chatting with each other” about an incoming A-lister.

@kaleidwithkait You’re welcome. Special thanks to the creator who decided to post it publicly without my permission @elsrich 🫶🏼 #blakelively ♬ original sound – kaleidwithkait

Soon, Cooper — who was staying with her mother at the hotel — learned the identity of the celebrity guest when a server at the hotel’s restaurant divulged that it was Lively. The server apparently told Cooper the actress was visiting the venue to meet with Joanna Gaines, who owns the hotel. In a bid to get a sighting of Lively, Cooper and her mother went to the lobby to hang out, at which point “Lively walked in,” Cooper told Daily Mail.

Here’s where things got a little messy. Cooper claims she began filming Lively to show the clip to her friends, but was caught by the actress. “She looked at us and I believe she spotted us [filming her],” she told Daily Mail. While she assumed the interaction would stop there, Cooper allegedly crossed paths with Lively the following morning, while she and her mother were packing their car after checking-out of the hotel. “We were loading up our car and I heard [someone say], ‘Hi,’” Cooper claimed.

According to 27-year-old Kaitlyn Cooper from Houston, what began as an innocent celebrity sighting of Blake Lively turned into a disturbing experience she claims left her "completely caught off guard and confused."

“I looked up, and see [Lively].” She then claimed that the actress brandished her phone and appeared to “be recording me,” after which she circled Cooper’s car while filming and seemingly aimed the camera “towards my license plate.” Cooper said she “was really caught off guard,” particularly when Lively “handed her phone off to her security guy and he did another lap around the passenger side.” Both Lively and her security guard then returned to the hotel, according to Cooper.

Things apparently went from bad to worse when, some time later, Cooper started receiving several “strange” views on her Instagram account, which she had used to share the story of her encounter with Lively. One viewer was said to be one of the hotel’s employees, as well as another woman who appeared to be part of Lively’s team. “It’s very paranoid behavior,” Cooper said. “[I think they were] looking out to see if I would post the video of her.”

Regardless of the authenticity of the story, Lively might have bigger fish to fry than an overeager and camera-ready fan. She’s still in the throes of a bitter legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni; a seemingly neverending story that has culminated in multiple headline-grabbing moments. Along the way, the drama has come to engulf everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Taylor Swift and Anna Kendrick. Now, it seems an innocent fan has joined the fray… or at least so she claims.

