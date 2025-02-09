Blake Lively in urgent need of damage control after leaving Justin Baldoni ‘terrified’ and her biggest ally ‘feeling used’

The Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively saga drag on as more and more information comes to light about the pair and their interactions on and off the set of It Ends With Us, the hit movie beloved by fans and which has caused no end of trouble for its stars.

The saga, which started with comments and shade thrown in the press and which has evolved into tit-for-tat lawsuits, is a ping-ponging, whiplash-inducing affair where shots are fired and returned and then shot again. While it started off with Baldoni looking pretty bad, it’s looking increasingly like Lively has things to be worried about, too — especially as sources suggest her allies are “feeling used” while Baldoni responds both in and out of court.

Baldoni launched his own website, Lawsuit Info, where information about the suits is posted and is publicly available. More than that, the website contains texts and other written messages alleged to be between Baldoni, Lively, and other people, which challenge Ryan Reynolds and Lively’s narrative. Unfortunately for Lively, this isn’t the only source that challenges the view presented via her and her husband’s lawsuit against Baldoni.

InTouch Weekly released an exclusive with texts allegedly sent by Justin Baldoni claiming to be “terrified” by the prospect of speaking with Lively about the wardrobe choices for her character in It Ends With Us. The alleged text, sent to Baldoni’s producing partner Jamey Heath, discussed an impending meeting with Lively which Baldoni wanted support for.

“Seeing her in ten. Send me prayers — I’m just saying I’ve been ignoring my gut and there’s a few things we need to course correct on. I’m f–king terrified of saying the wrong thing. Talk after.”

Sent just one day after filming began, the cause for concern was apparently that the wardrobe budget had ballooned excessively since Lively was granted creative control over it. The context for this is included in Baldoni’s lawsuit: a message allegedly sent by the movie’s line producer, who wrote that the budget’s increase was “way more than [she] had ever seen wardrobe go over budget with the initial spend.” Also, the response to Lively’s choice of wardrobe was less than positive and was already affecting the perception of the film.

The leaked texts aren’t the only problem for Lively, as Justin’s countersuit has seen many messages allegedly sent by the actress released for the world to see. A set of texts references Taylor Swift, who is a personal friend of Lively, and the pop superstar is reportedly not happy at her inclusion in the dramatic and muddy legal saga.

According to an exclusive inside source speaking to Page Six, Taylor “can’t help but feel used” by her longtime friend and “really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.” If true, this is a big bit of bad news for Lively, who might risk losing one of her “dragons” as the legal battle rages on.

It doesn’t seem like anyone involved in this will come out of it unscathed, though, as Justin certainly hasn’t helped himself with his 2am “bosom” voicemail either. Neither Justin nor Blake look especially good as the drama unfolds, and sadly the only actual winners from this whole mess are the popcorn-eating public, watching the chaos get even messier with each step, and a handful of lawyers set to make a tidy sum of money.

