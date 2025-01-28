‘Had her boyfriend’s ex on the moodboard’: Uh oh, Kylie Jenner’s Paris Fashion Week Chanel outfit looks a little too familiar

Kylie Jenner stunned at the Chanel Spring Couture 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in a two-piece tweed skirt suit. Still, the internet couldn’t help but notice that her outfit choice was a little too similar to Timothée Chalamet’s previous girlfriend, Nosferatu actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Jenner and Chalamet have been together for the better part of two years, but fans of the actor have not moved on from one of his most notorious past relationships. The Oscar nominee met Depp on the set of their film The King in 2018, and soon they were photographed smooching under the rain and atop luxury boats in Italy — as one does.

By 2020, they had broken up, but for cinephiles, they became the fundamental “it couple” of slender, half-French, fashionable, artsy, indie darlings, birthing the aesthetic all the actor’s future relationships would wind up being compared to.

The comparisons between Jenner and Depp began early, with some being confused about what Chalamet’s personality and taste actually were. One tweet about the disconnect of having someone like Chalamet, who was regarded by his fan base as worldly, date a socialite like Jenner garnered over 20 thousand likes: “Timothée dating Kylie rly turned me off to him til I accepted that he’s really just like …a horny twenty-something cool kid from New York, not an esoteric old soul w french proclivities.”

More recently, Jenner’s Chanel look — consisting of a cropped white tweed jacket, a matching pleated mini skirt, two tiny purses, black cat sunglasses, waist chains, and bracelets — unearthed all those comparisons again. All over X, people commented on its similarities to Depp’s usual style, convinced the influencer is trying to copy Chalamet’s old girlfriend to better fit in his circles.

“Had her boyfriend’s ex at the Chanel Resort 2023 show on the moodboard,” said one user. “The whole style SHES kidding right,” argued another. “That’s some lily rose a** style/outfit, even the posing,” added a third, with a fourth joking that Jenner was “basically one of lily-rose depp’s sons.”

It’s true that the Chanel skirt suit is a signature look for Depp, who’s been an ambassador for the brand since she was just 16, following in the footsteps of her mother, French model Vanessa Paradis. In 2024, Vogue even credited the 25-year-old with introducing the style to Gen Z.

Even so, the cropped jacket/mini skirt combo is far from an original combination, and Depp herself attended the Paris Fashion Week show in a very different look. Still in a Chanel skirt suit, the actress went for a longer length than Jenner, a bolder black and white pattern, and ruffles. She also kept accessories to a minimum, completing the look with silver pumps. They did don very similar eyewear, though, but you could chalk that up to the current trend.

What really matters is that both women looked gorgeous as they walked the streets of Paris, and we doubt either of them, or Chalamet (who’s got a very unique style of his own), are losing much sleep over these comparisons. Both Jenner and Depp are prominent tastemakers in the current generation, so they’re bound to overlap in social schedule and style now and again.

