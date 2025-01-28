Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kylie Jenner attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France.
Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Had her boyfriend’s ex on the moodboard’: Uh oh, Kylie Jenner’s Paris Fashion Week Chanel outfit looks a little too familiar

I've seen that skirt suit before.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 02:21 pm

Kylie Jenner stunned at the Chanel Spring Couture 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in a two-piece tweed skirt suit. Still, the internet couldn’t help but notice that her outfit choice was a little too similar to Timothée Chalamet’s previous girlfriend, Nosferatu actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Recommended Videos

Jenner and Chalamet have been together for the better part of two years, but fans of the actor have not moved on from one of his most notorious past relationships. The Oscar nominee met Depp on the set of their film The King in 2018, and soon they were photographed smooching under the rain and atop luxury boats in Italy — as one does.

By 2020, they had broken up, but for cinephiles, they became the fundamental “it couple” of slender, half-French, fashionable, artsy, indie darlings, birthing the aesthetic all the actor’s future relationships would wind up being compared to.

The comparisons between Jenner and Depp began early, with some being confused about what Chalamet’s personality and taste actually were. One tweet about the disconnect of having someone like Chalamet, who was regarded by his fan base as worldly, date a socialite like Jenner garnered over 20 thousand likes: “Timothée dating Kylie rly turned me off to him til I accepted that he’s really just like …a horny twenty-something cool kid from New York, not an esoteric old soul w french proclivities.”

More recently, Jenner’s Chanel look — consisting of a cropped white tweed jacket, a matching pleated mini skirt, two tiny purses, black cat sunglasses, waist chains, and bracelets — unearthed all those comparisons again. All over X, people commented on its similarities to Depp’s usual style, convinced the influencer is trying to copy Chalamet’s old girlfriend to better fit in his circles.

“Had her boyfriend’s ex at the Chanel Resort 2023 show on the moodboard,” said one user. “The whole style SHES kidding right,” argued another. “That’s some lily rose a** style/outfit, even the posing,” added a third, with a fourth joking that Jenner was “basically one of lily-rose depp’s sons.”

It’s true that the Chanel skirt suit is a signature look for Depp, who’s been an ambassador for the brand since she was just 16, following in the footsteps of her mother, French model Vanessa Paradis. In 2024, Vogue even credited the 25-year-old with introducing the style to Gen Z.

Even so, the cropped jacket/mini skirt combo is far from an original combination, and Depp herself attended the Paris Fashion Week show in a very different look. Still in a Chanel skirt suit, the actress went for a longer length than Jenner, a bolder black and white pattern, and ruffles. She also kept accessories to a minimum, completing the look with silver pumps. They did don very similar eyewear, though, but you could chalk that up to the current trend.

Kylie Jenner attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France.
Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France.
Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

What really matters is that both women looked gorgeous as they walked the streets of Paris, and we doubt either of them, or Chalamet (who’s got a very unique style of his own), are losing much sleep over these comparisons. Both Jenner and Depp are prominent tastemakers in the current generation, so they’re bound to overlap in social schedule and style now and again.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.