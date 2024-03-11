Has Danny DeVito ever been nominated for an Oscar?

To this day, Danny DeVito remains one of the most well-known names in Hollywood. Working since 1969, this actor and filmmaker has had an extensive career, and everyone even remotely familiar with the film and TV industries knows it.

Recommended Videos

It’s almost impossible to forget DeVito’s iconic portrayals of characters such as Taxi’s Louie De Palma, Batman Returns’ Penguin, or Twins‘ Vincent Benedict. (Not to mention Frank Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a role which the star has been playing for almost two decades.) No matter how one looks at it, you can’t talk about Hollywood’s most popular stars without mentioning DeVito, who has even served as an inspiration for successful projects in the entertainment industry.

With such a long and iconic career, it stands to reason that DeVito would have a fair share of awards and nominations to his name — and he does. But how many of those have been attributed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences? Fewer than you may be thinking, I bet. In this industry, having been around for long doesn’t necessarily guarantee you recognition. Granted, some actors have grabbed the Academy’s attention more than once throughout the years, but we all know that’s not an easy task to accomplish.

Has Denny DeVito received any Oscar nominations?

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Yes, Danny DeVito has been nominated for an Oscar, but not for his acting. In 2001, Erin Brockovich — a biographical film DeVito co-produced with Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher — received five nominations in the 73rd Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. While Julia Roberts received recognition for her work in the film with a win for Best Actress, the same cannot be said about Erin Brockovich‘s producers. That night, it was Gladiator that ended up taking home the Best Picture award, dashing DeVito’s hopes for a major Oscar win.

The 2001 Oscars marked the first and last time that Danny DeVito was nominated for an Academy Award, and it wasn’t even for his work as an actor, despite all the incredible films he has been in. This may understandably come as a surprise to film enthusiasts, who have been closely following the star’s career. As we all know, De Vito isn’t getting any younger, but as long as he remains active in the industry, there’s still hope. With or without validation from the Academy, though, this Hollywood star will surely keep doing what he loves most for the foreseeable future.