It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the Royal Family, following Princess Kate Middleton’s noticeable absence from the limelight and a doctored family photo that only intensified the public’s concerns.

Recommended Videos

For those who need a refresher (this saga is unfortunately not documented on The Crown), Middleton is currently recovering from an abdominal surgery in January and has not been seen publicly in the weeks since.

Given that further details about her condition have been kept under wraps by The Palace, conspiracy theories about Princess’ health, safety and whereabouts have exploded, with the speculation further fueled by Middleton’s doctored photo of herself and her children she released shared earlier this month.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.



Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C



📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

One of the many theories floated in Middleton’s absence — which include that she is missing or has undergone a butt lift surgery (you read that right) — is that the Princess suffered from a mental health breakdown after discovering Prince William’s alleged infidelity. This rumor has been churning in the mill since 2019 and pertains to Rose Hanbury, who has long been the supposed third party.

Has Kate Middleton addressed the Prince William and Rose Hanbury affair rumors?

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

The Royal Family is notoriously tight-lipped, from waiting five days to address Princess Diana’s death in 1997 to refusing to elaborate on Middleton’s current condition. With that, it’s little surprise that Kate Middleton has not publicly addressed rumors that Prince William and Rose Hanbury had — or are currently having — an affair.

However, inside sources have recently revealed that the Princess is not thrilled about the resurfaced rumors. Speaking exclusively with In Touch, a source said Middleton is “at her wits end with the rumors about Rose and William,” adding that the speculation is “completely haunting her.” The source said the affair rumors are only adding to the hurt she’s currently experiencing while recovering from a major surgery.

It’s worth reiterating that these are unverified sources, and that none of the involved parties have commented publicly on the allegations in an official capacity. With so few details offered by The Palace, the rumor mill has essentially been given free rein, especially as Middleton didn’t wear her wedding ring in the aforementioned doctored family photo.

Hanbury, a former model and part of British nobility, has been connected to Prince William for the past five years, with accusations of an affair between the pair stemming back to 2019. While it might be titillating to theorize about a high-profile love triangle — and would undoubtedly make for a killer new season of The Crown — there is as yet no evidence that Middleton’s retreat from the public eye has anything to do with Rose Hanbury.