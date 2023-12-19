Has Marvel released an official statement on Jonathan Majors?

The actor is out, but what does Marvel have to say about it?

In news that is both shocking and entirely expected, Jonathan Majors has been officially let go by Marvel Studios following his being found guilty of two of the charges filed against him during his much-publicized domestic violence trial.

Ever since Majors was arrested back in March, it has felt like the axe has been hanging over his once-promising career as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, and not even his return in Loki season 2 (filmed prior to his legal troubles) could fully convince people that Marvel was sticking by the controversial performer for good. Sure enough, the axe has finally fallen.

But what has Marvel said about its MCU-shattering decision to remove Majors from the franchise?

Marvel Studios’ response to firing Jonathan Majors

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

At the time of writing, Marvel Studios has yet to release an official statement to the press regarding its decision to cut ties with Jonathan Majors. When the announcement was made following Majors’ conviction, trades such as Deadline simply assured us of its authenticity by noting that “a studio rep confirmed the news about their decision to not move forward with Majors in the MCU.”

In some ways, the lack of comment on the situation is understandable as the announcement was made so soon after Majors’ trial ended that you might feel Marvel is forgiven for not getting its thoughts in order in time. On the other hand, it’s not like this scenario has come out of nowhere and studio execs must have been working on contingency plans for this exact eventuality for the past several months.

One thing that could’ve been done to stem concern among the Marvel fandom is to offer a statement confirming whether Kang will be rested or recast. As it is, whether this is a fair reading or not, it appears that the House of Ideas is yet to land upon a firm idea of what exactly it’s going to do with the Multiverse Saga’s future.