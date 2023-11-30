Jonathan Majors’ trial updates: The Marvel actor’s ongoing court case, explained

Marvel and Creed actor Jonathan Majors was arrested for assault and harassment charges in March after a fight with his now ex-girlfriend.

According to Cut, he was accused of hitting ex-Grace Jabbari as well as twisting her arm and fracturing her finger. The pair met on the set of Ant-Man: Quantumania. He now faces those accusations in court. On Wednesday, November 29, Majors and his team of lawyers met with a group of 40 possible jurors, six of whom will be tasked with considering the evidence in Majors’ misdemeanor charge. Jury selection began Wednesday in New York City.

Majors and his team have been vehemently denying claims of assault and domestic violence since the accusations came to light in March. He has pleaded not guilty to all four charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

According to Variety, most of the first day of the trial was spent debating whether or not to approve Majors’ lawyer’s request to keep some contested evidence concealed and keep it away from public viewing due to the actor’s standing and fame. His lawyer told the judge that disclosing certain evidence and information to the public would cause prejudice and deny Majors a fair trial. He also requested that the hearing remain closed.

Prosecutors requested opening up the evidence, and at the very least, allowing media to be present during the court proceedings

The idea of prejudice also seemed to be a theme in the trial, with major concern over the potential prejudice from the jury. The judge eventually motioned to seal the trial as well as the evidence, but promised that the evidence could become public at some point, if it would be acceptable based on the trial.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good left hand in hand from his assault trial Thursday afternoon, after a morning of jury selection. No jurors have been selected and he’s made no comment about the allegations. pic.twitter.com/MV2XnkoSLT — Emily Palmer (@emilyepalmer) November 30, 2023

Another result of Wednesday’s meeting was that Majors would not be required to attend the trial in person; the judge saying that the trial would go on whether or not Jonathon Majors showed up.

The trial is meeting again on November 30, according to The Independent, and opening statements will begin on Monday. Majors reportedly attended court Thursday with his girlfriend, Meghan Good. Thursday’s proceedings will include questioning from the jury, and a continuation of jury selection. Commentators online and those involved in the trial believe it will be difficult to find an unbiased jury.

Majors has already been released from some projects as a result of assault accusations, but the trial will likely be an indicator of his ongoing involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.