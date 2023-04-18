In light of recent allegations of abuse, the MCU’s newest star Jonathan Majors has been cut from multiple upcoming films and advertising campaigns. While the actor, best known for playing Kang in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and Damian in Creed III, and his legal team continue to protest his innocence, the entertainment industry has seemingly decided to begin cutting ties with Majors.

Just yesterday, Major’s management company dropped the actor as the assault allegations continue to spread. Per a report from Deadline, Majors has been dropped from several high-profile projects, including a film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s The Man in My Basement. Majors was set to both executive produce and star in the film but has subsequently been removed. Reportedly, the actor is no longer being considered for an upcoming untitled Otis Redding biopic and has been dropped from a Texas Rangers MLB ad campaign, which was set to air this Friday.

Last month, Majors was arrested for assault and harassment in what appears to have been a domestic dispute. According to the initial report, Majors reportedly caused “substantial pain” to the unnamed victim by striking her with his hand before engaging in strangulation of the victim.

Majors and his legal representation are hoping for the charges against the actor to be dropped. The actor’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhury, shared texts from the alleged victim, Majors’ girlfriend, with TMZ in the hopes of proving his innocence but many were not swayed by the evidence, believing it to be an example of “textbook” domestic abuse.

As of writing, Majors is set to continue his role as Kang in future MCU projects.