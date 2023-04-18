It appears Kang won’t be recast in the MCU anytime soon

It seems Jonathan Majors won’t be recast after it was revealed that Marvel hasn’t talked to the actor since the arrest. Majors faces assault charges after he allegedly attacked a woman and was arrested in New York City.

After it was reported that the actor was dropped by both his talent manager and PR team, Deadline reported that Marvel Studios hasn’t announced or made plans to drop Majors from the MCU.

Majors was cast to play Kang the Conqueror in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga and was set to appear in various Marvel projects leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. His next confirmed appearance will be during season two of the Disney Plus series, Loki.

“Majors has already shot the second season of Marvel/Disney+’s Loki, in which he reprises his uber-villain role of Kang the Conqueror, and won’t go before the cameras in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for quite some time. Deadline hears there’s been zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop Majors from the MCU.”

Marvel Studios fielded calls to recast Majors after these allegations were reported and an arrest was made. Majors continues to fight for his innocence alongside his legal team. Unfortunately, fans claim that these messages made the actor look even worse than before. While there are no plans as of writing for a recast, names of potential actors who could take over the role were shared on social media if Marvel Studios does plan to drop the actor.