Has Nicki Minaj won a Grammy?

With more than 400 awards, one of them has to be a Grammy, right?

Nicki Minaj might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the performer has more than earned her title as “The Queen of Rap.” Minaj has reigned supreme since 2009 and has more than 400 awards under her glamourous belt to prove her prowess.

Despite her musical acumen, movie cameos, and a legion of loyal fans willing to go scorched earth on anyone who opposes her, Queen Nicki hasn’t managed to nab one of music’s most coveted awards.

Does Nicki Minaj have a Grammy?

As of the time of writing, Minaj has never managed to score herself a Grammy Award. It’s not for lack of trying, however. She landed her first nomination after a 2011 collaboration with Ludacris on “My Chick Bad.” The following year Minaj was nominated for Best Performance, Best Album, Best Song, and Album of the Year, but she never sealed the deal.

In 2015, she was nominated for “Anaconda” and “Bang Bang” alongside Ariana Grande and Jessie J, but lost to “Say Something” by Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World. 2016 saw the performer nominated 3 times. Twice for her collaborative efforts with Lil’ Wayne and Drake for “Truffle Butter” and “Only,” and for her album PinkPrint.

After an 8-year absence from the prestigious awards ceremony, Minaj was nominated in 2024 for her collaborative track “Barbie World” alongside Ice Spice and Aqua. Notably absent from the 2024 nominations list is Megan Thee Stallion, a relative newcomer with several Grammy Awards currently embroiled in a feud with Minaj.

Even with her consistent Grammy losses, Minaj is still drowning in awards and accolades. She won 417 awards throughout her career including 9 American Music Awards, 12 B.E.T. awards, 5 Billboard Awards, and holds 3 Guinness Book of World Records. Minaj might not have won her feud, or have any Grammys sitting on her shelf, but the singer is worth somewhere around $150 million, so don’t feel too bad about her missing trophies.