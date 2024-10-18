‘He was a cheeky chappie’: Former Royal employee reveals what it was like working for Prince Harry, and she’s relieved it’s over

A former royal aide has spoken out on what it was like working with Prince Harry before his marriage to Meghan Markle, and the difference in his personality between then and now is night and day.

Although she no longer works for the palace, Ailsa Anderson served as the press secretary for Queen Elizabeth II for 12 years, between 2001 and 2013. During that time she became well acquainted with the many members of the British Royal family including Prince Harry whom she labeled a “cheeky chappie.”

Speaking to the U.K. tabloid, The Sun, Anderson spoke of how “Harry was the media’s darling. He was the war hero, he’d served in Afghanistan.” The press and the public both adored the young prince, especially when compared to his brother, Prince William who was seen as more reserved and serious when compared to Harry’s more wild nature. The former secretary said that Harry was “funny and intelligent,” he was “the life and soul of the party.”

Harry’s fall from grace

Of course, in the last few years the public’s perception of the prince has shifted dramatically and Harry himself has changed too, he couldn’t remain the “cheeky chappie” forever, he had to mature, and mature he did. Of course, it’s hard to say whether the new Harry has changed for the better or not, one thing is for sure though, the public and the media really don’t like the new Harry at all.

The prince and his wife, former actor Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S. but although this decision was supposed to make their lives easier they have faced near constant scrutiny from the press. Although Harry claims he just wants to keep his family safe from the media, things like the Netflix documentary and appearances on Oprah have led to accusations that the couple are attention-seeking.

The rift that has opened between Harry and the rest of his family is also a frequent talking-point. It looks like Harry has been practically abandoned by his own father and brother, with the siblings supposedly not even talking to each other anymore, although many would argue Harry has brought it all upon himself.

Either way, the palace is not the same place it used to be when Ailsa Anderson was employed there. Things seem much more tense and a lot less fun now that the young prince has grown up and gone his own way. Anderson admits that she’s glad she no longer works for the palace, “thank God I’m not there.”

It’s not an easy time according to Anderson, “It’s a tough job, it’s relentless, it’s 24/7. Even when you’re on holiday, you’re still getting media calls.” The former aide praised the current palace staff for their handling of the current royal controversies saying, “I think they’re doing a terrific job, I really do – so hats off to the Royal Household.”

