Helen Hunt’s net worth and how she earned it

With a variety of unique roles on her resume, Helen Hunt‘s career spans 6 decades, starting in the ’70s with a small role in the TV film Pioneer Woman and most recently has been appearing in Blindspotting on Starz.

Considering she has an Oscar, 4 Emmys, and 4 Golden Globes under her belt as well, Hunt is no small name in the industry. The Twister star has even moved into directing, with two feature films and several TV episodes. So with all of these credentials backing her talent, how much wealth has Hunt accumulated over the years?

Screengrab via NBCUniversal

Multiple sources report that as of 2023, Helen Hunt has a net worth around $80 million from her various projects. Based on the success of her past projects, this number seems fairly accurate. One of the biggest sources of revenue for Hunt was the NBC sitcom Mad About You, which ran on the network from 1992 to 1999, plus a short revival in 2019. Hunt and her co-star Paul Reiser were famously paid $1 million an episode for the final season of the show, plus syndication of the sitcom gave Hunt a decent-sized paycheck from residuals.

In addition to her silver screen days, Helen Hunt is arguably most famous for her role as storm chaser Jo Harding in Twister. The 1996 blockbuster earned nearly $500 million during its theatrical run. While Hunt has never disclosed her salary for the film, based on her status as the lead actor in the film, we’re assuming she walked away with a decent check, or at least a decent cut of the earnings.

Screengrab via Sony Pictures

However, Hunt got her biggest boost in net worth thanks to her Oscar-winning performance alongside Jack Nicholson in As Good as It Gets in 1997. While Hunt was seen as talented before, the role really gave her career new life, especially with the Oscar win. Later film roles for Hunt included Pay it Forward, Cast Away, and The Sessions, which gave Hunt her second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In more recent years, Hunt has shifted to more behind the camera work, directing episodes of various TV series. Shows she’s directed for include Revenge, The Politician, This is Us, and House of Lies. She also released two feature films, directing and starring in both: Then She Found Me and Ride. Like many ’90s stars, however, Hunt is also turning back to the projects she knows, as she is rumored to have a cameo appearance in the upcoming Twister sequel/reboot Twisters, meant to focus on her character’s daughter.