Henry Cavill names his favorite ‘Warhammer 40K’ chapters, thus retaining his King of the Nerds crown

It’s easy to get lost in the Warhammer 40K universe that has been spawning chapters upon chapters since its inception that dates back to the 80s. Post Henry Cavill‘s recent up-and-down roller coaster ride that saw him leaving his Netflix’s The Witcher role as Geralt of Rivia and watching his opportunity as Superman dissolve with James Gunn’s arrival as head of DC, the actor immediately embarked on a journey and signed an Amazon deal to put the popular tabletop wargame on television.

However, Cavill isn’t simply making the television adaptation just to have something to do in Hollywood or bulk up his resume. He’s an actual fan of the game that has made huge leaps in the world of video games, books, and comics and he shows it every time he’s asked a question about it. And perhaps the best example of the same is when he answered a question about which chapters are his favorite, a question only a true Warhammer 40K gamer would be able to answer with any sort of credibility.

It is evident that he has more than just a passing interest in the game. His answer was in-depth, well thought out, and eloquently explained, a feat only a diehard and passionate fan can manage.

Given Cavill’s apparent enthusiasm for the games and his association with its adaptation, it is very much possible that the rights Amazon has obtained from Games Workshop could result in the conception of a massive universe that will include shows, films, and a lot more. There is no set time about when anything will be released as so far, no writers have been officially tapped to lay out a script. But the buzz keeps escalating and Cavill has all the tools to make it exciting as he won’t only star in the tv series but he’s also the executive producer who has the power to take the project in all sorts of tantalizing directions.

Though after listening to his answer on his favorite chapters, it might be a good guess to assume his projects might begin with the making of “Blood Angels” and “Salamander.” Not that one answer can ever be enough, but he wouldn’t be wrong if he started by pushing this huge undertaking in the direction of his favorites first, with an eye on turning it into something like a Star Wars-ish universe with years of films and shows spawning off of each other.