Latest ‘Warhammer’ News: Hopes for the ‘Warhammer 40K’ adaptation start to take shape as Henry Cavill fans cherry pick his future roles

Hype for the impending adaptation of hugely popular miniature wargame Warhammer 40K is starting to even out, as fans get used to the idea of a live-action take on the story.

Longtime fans of the tabletop game are sifting through decades of lore to select their picks for the factions, characters, and plot points they hope to see included in the Amazon Prime series. The streamer has plenty to choose from, and with established nerd Henry Cavill at the helm, is likely to make some excellent decisions. Maybe some of the latest entry in the franchise—Warhammer 40K: Darktide—will even make it into the Prime show.

There’s only so much for Warhammer players to obsess over, with the show still in its earliest stages, so Cavill fans have set their sights on an entirely separate goal. They’d love to see Cavill—whose schedule is pretty clear, of late—to debut in several mega-popular franchises, including the Knives Out universe.

Henry Cavill could be a perfect fit for the Knives Out universe

Image: Netflix

We can’t wait to see him debut in Prime’s Warhammer 40K adaptation, but in the meantime, Henry Cavill’s got some time on his hands. The beloved actor recently departed two massive franchises, and fans are looking for any opportunity to see his chiseled face on the big — or small — screen. He’d be a stellar pick for a number of incredible worlds, including House of the Dragon’s Westeros or the X-Men’s alternate Earth, but we’d love to see Cavill flex those Enola Holmes chops with a cameo in the next Knives Out entry.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide offers up a range of wonderfully diverse classes

Image Creidt Fatshark

With Warhammer maintaining its dominance in the news cycle, now is the perfect time for fresh gamers to try their hands at the wealth of existing Warhammer content. The miniature wargame has already spawned plenty of spin-offs, and the latest of them is turning heads. Warhammer 40K: Darktide offers up gameplay similar to the Vermintide series of games, and sets players up with a fresh range of classes to choose from. Here’s a breakdown of their various strengths and weaknesses.

A round-up of the elements we’d love to see included in Prime’s Warhammer 40K adaptation

Image via warhammer40000.com

The moment a Warhammer 40K adaptation was announced, fans turned their minds to what the project could include. Among the wealth of existing Warhammer lore are several required elements, at least by most fan estimations, and we’d be disappointed to see any adaptation air without an emphasis on the story’s darker elements, origin story, and beloved continuity.