Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ journey is over, but fans already know which iconic character he should play next

Henry Cavill was supposed to be to The Witcher what Ryan Reynolds is to Deadpool. However, after leading one of Netflix’s biggest originals for three seasons, our Geralt of Rivia is being replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the rest of the story in an unexpected shake-up. The Witcher season three volume two marked the final appearance of Cavill in the series, and even though it was a disheartening one, fans are already pushing him to another iconic role.

Following the Netflix premiere of the second volume of The Witcher season three on July 27, netizens quickly took to social media to express their thoughts about Cavill’s four-year-long journey ending. It is being speculated widely that Cavill left the series because of huge deviations in its screenplay from its sourcebook. The Witcher is based on a book series by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which presents an epic tale of fate and family, chronicling the legend of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Ciri.

Fans want Henry Cavill to play an iconic spy next

Dear @mgmstudios



We want Henry Cavill as the next James Bond



From: everyone pic.twitter.com/HPNDRhAKgO — Teej (@UsUnitedJustice) July 21, 2023

Hours after volume two went live, Henry Cavill toplined Twitter’s trending page, which was jam-packed with the series’ fans expressing their sadness at his journey ending. However, a few fans also took the opportunity to pitch the next perfect role for Cavill, a role that he almost did in the past: the legendary spy James Bond.

Back in 2005, Cavill was among the three final choices for the role of James Bond in the 21st Eon Productions James Bond film Casino Royale. He was screen-tested alongside Daniel Craig and Sam Worthington in October 2005. The James Bond composer David Arnold, who witnessed the testing, said in an interview that both of Craig’s competitors “were terrific, but very different.”

“Henry Cavill was more traditional and Sam Worthington was very young. But I think Barbara Broccoli had her eye on Daniel for a long time.”

Martin Campbell, the director, and the film’s producers reportedly couldn’t decide between Cavill and Daniel Craig, with Campbell siding with Cavill. In an interview with EW, Cavill opened up about the experience and said that he “came very close” despite not landing the role. Elaborating on the reason why was he not chosen, Cavill explained:

”The choice was between a younger Bond and a Bond closer to his 30s, which is to say, Daniel Craig.”

So, the role eventually went to Daniel Craig, since Cavill was only 22 at the time and the filmmakers preferred an older James Bond. But now that Cavill is 40 and has become a much more polished actor, a James Bond film with Cavill as Agent 007 sounds perfect.

One Twitter user even suggested that the next Bond film with Henry Cavill should be directed by Christopher Nolan. And fans seem to be in love with the idea. Would you like to see the witcher Geralt of Rivia as Agent 007 next? We sure do.