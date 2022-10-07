Here’s how The Try Guys plan to digitally remove Ned Fulmer from their videos

Ever since Ned Fulmer was caught in a cheating scandal with one of their employees, The Try Guys announced major changes as the company moves forward from this incident, especially since Fulmer was removed from the group. These changes will heavily impact future videos and new projects that the four of them just signed into before the scandal was made public.

Fans caught Fulmer cheating in public during the Labor Day weekend as he was seen in public events such as the Harry Styles concert with someone that isn’t his wife. Since then, not only was he removed from the group, but his wife, Ariel, said that they are “working things out” in their marriage. At the same time, due to Fulmer’s exit, the Try Guys announced that they would be removing Fulmer from all future content, and that this has been happening before the exit during the three-week investigation.

Most have gotten it right but a few things this gets wrong:



– he'll be edited out of some new videos

– we'll have branded videos that don't include him

– we're not editing him out of old videos that are already released. Though, like, cool that you think that technology exists. https://t.co/uVb8VUrbLz — The Try Guys (@tryguys) October 4, 2022

It is difficult to remove someone from your videos, especially if this person is a major cast member. Ever since the Try Guys released their statement video, fans were curious to learn how Fulmer would be removed from their content. Luckily, the team clarified on social media about the process after multiple news outlets reported on their statement.

They clarified that a majority of these edits will only affect new videos that were not published yet. Not only will Fulmer be edited out of new videos, but the company has recorded branded videos that don’t include him. Old content that already existed before the scandal will remain as it were as the technology to do so doesn’t exist. You could revisit the “old times” without any removed portions.

The Try Guys have been swift when managing this negative situation, especially due to all the legal implications and how this scandal could negatively impact the company. They stated in their video that these changes began when the investigation started, so at least they were a few steps ahead. Sadly, due to these changes within the group and the company, they announced that they won’t be adding a fourth member.

The trio is entering a new era as content creators and as a company. They hope that their fans will continue to stick along for a ride as they’ve hinted that more big changes are on the way.