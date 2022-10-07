In the wake of one of the biggest internet talking points of the year, and that’s saying something, The Try Guys are coming to terms with the removal of their long-time colleague and friend, Ned Fulmer. The decision was made after he was caught in public cheating on his wife with an employee of his company 2nd Try LLC, risking his marriage and the company.

With The Try Guys having been an iconic quartet for the last eight years, a big question on fans’ minds has been whether they will replace him, and who with?

The remaining Try Guys, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld, released a video a few days back that stated why they made the decision they did and discussed how they were just as shocked and heartbroken when they were alerted to the news.

Now, in their weekly podcast, The TryPod, Keith and Zach have opened up again about the trial they have been through with the scandal. The episode titled, “ok, let’s talk about it” saw Zach and Keith (joined by podcast producer Miles Bonsignore) discuss the time between them finding out and eventually letting the public know on Sept. 28.

Zach discussed how they had “processed this almost like a trauma.”

“It really rocked our world, but also the ramifications were so clear. I don’t think that I really ever stopped to emotionally process it. Even still, I don’t know that I have. Because it was just, ‘OK, we have to act. We have to go. This thing happened, how do we react accordingly?’ I understood the severity of the accusations against Ned, but also the laundry list of steps ahead.”

Photo by Noam Galai

This wasn’t just a case of icing out a friend, they run a company together, so every decision they made had to be above board, with Kieth adding, “We just learned a lot about how difficult it is to navigate things like this at all, let alone properly.

“It’s really challenging. There are a lot of people to consider. There’s a lot of legal issues to consider.”

For fans though, the strangest thing going forward will be seeing the group go from a quartet to a trio, and many have been wondering if they would replace Ned with someone new to keep the group dynamic and if so who would fit the bill.

On the podcast, Zach laid that thought to rest, saying that there won’t be adding a new member.

“We will have new people that come in and out… I don’t want to put pressure on anyone to say, ‘This is the new Try Guy and he is the replacement.’ That’s not fair to them. “That era of the Try Guys is over, it’s not coming back. The four of us are not making videos together, something new is coming.”

The Try Guys have had many guests on the show, some have become almost recurring characters such as Keith’s bandmates, Alex Lewis and Hughie Stone Fish, or regular guest Kwesi James, but it looks like none of them will be taking up a permanent spot to replace Ned.

The group has discussed that they already have content that will lead them to the end of the year, some of which will have been shot with Ned prior to his removal and he will be digitally edited out in post. After that, they will focus on what will be next for the remaining members and the channel.