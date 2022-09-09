‘House of the Dragon’ fans already dreaming of awards season glory

The first three episodes of HBO’s House of the Dragon are already generating plenty of hype, as longtime Game of Thrones fans gush over their latest opportunity to enjoy the politics, drama, and dragons of Westeros.

Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, was an instant hit when he sauntered onto screen in the show’s debut episode, and viewers quickly fell in love with his charmingly arrogant portrayal. In the wake of episode three, which aided immensely in highlighting Smith’s skill in the role, some fans are dreaming up the awards they think the cast has already earned.

Redditor PitaDragon took to the House of the Dragon subreddit to proclaim Smith the premier talent of the series, and pondered if this award season will recognize his clear talent. They’re hoping he’ll cinch Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2023 Emmys, but not everyone agrees. While most fans seem to be unanimous in praising Smith’s performance, some fans think other members of the cast are more deserving of recognition.

Several fans noted that Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys Targaryen, is “absolutely CRUSHING IT.” Notes that he’s made the character seem truly “real” and “compelling” litter the comment section, as people revel in Considine’s ability to make a purposefully bland and seemingly “lame,” character shine on screen. Fans believe that he’s done a stunning job of bringing Viserys to life in a truly human way without the pomp and circumstance that characters like Daemon demand.

One of the biggest conversations the post spurred regarded the nominations themselves and how HBO will likely dish them out in order to yield highest return. While Smith’s performance is certainly turning heads, most viewers seem to think that his role—as it currently stands, at least—doesn’t qualify for the lead nomination. Instead, they’re pushing for Considine to get the nomination for lead, with Smith cinching the nom for supporting actor. This could see both actors secure much-deserved wins, even against the very tough competition they will inevitably face when the 2023 Emmys arrive.

Regardless of who brings home the top prizes, House of the Dragon fans are convinced that the show will clean up at the Emmys. All the actors starring in HBO’s latest venture in George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world quickly made an impression on the fandom. Viewers are already bracing themselves for the inevitable loss of several of the show’s younger actors, who are headed toward a recasting between episodes five and six. The young stars of the series are already favorites, and their losses will certainly impact the fandom.

Some members of the cast will remain, even following the time jump, however, and fans couldn’t be more relieved. The comment section for the post is overrun with praise, as viewers note the casts’ “electrifying” performances and ponder if the younger members’ replacements will be able to keep up.