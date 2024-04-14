How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?

In a world where diet culture often sets the table, Valerie Bertinelli‘s approach to food and body image is a refreshing change of pace. The actress and Indulge cookbook author has been open about her struggles with weight and has impressed many with her weight loss transformation in recent years.

But how? She’s embraced a new philosophy – indulging in the foods she loves without a side of guilt.

So, what changed?

Well, it wasn’t just about the number on the scale. It was about taking a long, hard look at herself and figuring out what really mattered. The One Day at a Time sitcom star has been in the spotlight for as long as most of us can remember, but behind the scenes, she had been through the wringer. A tough divorce, the loss of her beloved ex-husband Eddie Van Halen to cancer… it’s enough to make anyone want to crawl under the covers and never come out. But Valerie’s made of stronger stuff (as we can already see from her dozens of Instagram posts that now serve as an inspiration for many).

All of the above events have forced her to confront her deepest emotions. Instead of turning to food for comfort, as she had done in the past, Valerie turned to therapy, journaling, and meditation to navigate this difficult period (via People).

In a candid interview with The Washington Post, Bertinelli shared her realization that her relationship with food was often tied to emotional eating. “The problem isn’t the food. It’s the reasons behind the eating,” she explained. And who hasn’t been there? Whether it’s a pint of ice cream after a bad breakup or a whole pizza after a stressful day at work, emotional eating is a struggle that so many of us can relate to.

By acknowledging this pattern and working to develop healthier coping mechanisms, Bertinelli began to break free from the cycle of yo-yo dieting, learning to love and accept her flaws and all. Yes, that includes the carbs, without guilt or shame.

“What wasn’t working for me was living my life by a number. Because no matter what that number was, it wasn’t going to be good enough.”

In her chat with People, Bertinelli explained how she decided to focus on mindful eating and listening to her body’s needs. According to her, this is a more sustainable path to wellness. By being open and honest about her experiences, she’s shown that it’s possible to make positive changes at any age or stage of life.

And perhaps most importantly, she’s reminded us all that true beauty comes from within – no matter what the scale says.

