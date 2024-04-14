Valerie Bertinelli weight loss
Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF
Category:
Celebrities

How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?

She employed an honest and introspective approach.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 14, 2024 11:23 am

In a world where diet culture often sets the table, Valerie Bertinelli‘s approach to food and body image is a refreshing change of pace. The actress and Indulge cookbook author has been open about her struggles with weight and has impressed many with her weight loss transformation in recent years.

Recommended Videos

But how? She’s embraced a new philosophy – indulging in the foods she loves without a side of guilt.

So, what changed?

Well, it wasn’t just about the number on the scale. It was about taking a long, hard look at herself and figuring out what really mattered. The One Day at a Time sitcom star has been in the spotlight for as long as most of us can remember, but behind the scenes, she had been through the wringer. A tough divorce, the loss of her beloved ex-husband Eddie Van Halen to cancer… it’s enough to make anyone want to crawl under the covers and never come out. But Valerie’s made of stronger stuff (as we can already see from her dozens of Instagram posts that now serve as an inspiration for many). 

All of the above events have forced her to confront her deepest emotions. Instead of turning to food for comfort, as she had done in the past, Valerie turned to therapy, journaling, and meditation to navigate this difficult period (via People). 

In a candid interview with The Washington Post, Bertinelli shared her realization that her relationship with food was often tied to emotional eating. “The problem isn’t the food. It’s the reasons behind the eating,” she explained. And who hasn’t been there? Whether it’s a pint of ice cream after a bad breakup or a whole pizza after a stressful day at work, emotional eating is a struggle that so many of us can relate to.

By acknowledging this pattern and working to develop healthier coping mechanisms, Bertinelli began to break free from the cycle of yo-yo dieting, learning to love and accept her flaws and all. Yes, that includes the carbs, without guilt or shame.

“What wasn’t working for me was living my life by a number. Because no matter what that number was, it wasn’t going to be good enough.”

In her chat with People, Bertinelli explained how she decided to focus on mindful eating and listening to her body’s needs. According to her, this is a more sustainable path to wellness. By being open and honest about her experiences, she’s shown that it’s possible to make positive changes at any age or stage of life. 

And perhaps most importantly, she’s reminded us all that true beauty comes from within – no matter what the scale says.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Tyler Henry married or boyfriend
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Jason Statham ready for action in the set of Expendables 4, or Expend4bles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Has the Dungeon Family producer and Atlanta’s Organized Noize rapper Rico Wade’s cause of death been revealed?
Rico Wade cause of death
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Has the Dungeon Family producer and Atlanta’s Organized Noize rapper Rico Wade’s cause of death been revealed?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to John Travolta’s eldest son?
John Travolta son Jeff
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to John Travolta’s eldest son?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 13, 2024
Read Article The 10 best actors who played Donald Trump, ranked
A split image featuring Jimmy Fallon, Johnny Depp and Alec Baldwin acting as Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
The 10 best actors who played Donald Trump, ranked
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Tyler Henry married or boyfriend
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Jason Statham ready for action in the set of Expendables 4, or Expend4bles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Has the Dungeon Family producer and Atlanta’s Organized Noize rapper Rico Wade’s cause of death been revealed?
Rico Wade cause of death
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Has the Dungeon Family producer and Atlanta’s Organized Noize rapper Rico Wade’s cause of death been revealed?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to John Travolta’s eldest son?
John Travolta son Jeff
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to John Travolta’s eldest son?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 13, 2024
Read Article The 10 best actors who played Donald Trump, ranked
A split image featuring Jimmy Fallon, Johnny Depp and Alec Baldwin acting as Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
The 10 best actors who played Donald Trump, ranked
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 13, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.