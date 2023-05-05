How is Jamie Foxx doing? ‘All-Star Weekend’ co-star Natasha Blasick drops an update on his Atlanta hospital stay

Since his hospitalization on April 13, the world has been anxiously awaiting a news update on Jamie Foxx‘s condition. After nearly a month his All-Star Weekend co-star Natasha Blasick has finally given fans some reassuring words about the actor’s medical status.

It was through an interview with ET that the actress came out in support of her co-star, reflecting upon the medical scare that took place last month. While the details of his medical complication remain unknown – albeit with plenty of speculation surrounding it – the actor has remained hospitalized ever since, worrying fans, friends, and family alike in fears of a worsened physical condition. Thankfully, Blasick has ensured some comforting words for fans, admitting that she was surprised to discover Foxx had been getting better.

“I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who’s like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he’s getting worse. So I was texting [his friend], and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, he’s recovering.’ So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better.”

In addition to the update, Blasick also did not shy away from praising the actor, with whom she worked in 2021 in All-Star Weekend – despite the movie never having had a theatrical release. Nonetheless, she praised him thoroughly, wishing him a speedy recovery, “He brings so much light and laughter into this world.” Blasick said, “And I just hope, in times like this, he feels it back, that we think about him and we pray for him.”

On Wednesday, May 3, the Gold Digger singer left fans a message for the first time since his hospitalization, but aside from Blasick and Nick Cannon’s update on his hospital stay, there are no other confirmations of his health condition.