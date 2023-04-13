Jamie Foxx in recovery after medical complications

Family members of Spider-Man star Jamie Foxx have announced that the actor is currently recovering due to a medical complication that occurred on Tuesday morning.

The news was posted by actress Corinne Foxx via Instagram, stating that her father is in great care and has asked everyone to respect their family’s privacy during these troubling times. The family has also chosen not to disclose what Jamie’s illness was or what caused the actor to be seek out medical care. However, sources close to the family told TMZ that the condition that led to Foxx’s hospitalization was “serious.”

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Further information on Foxx’s recovery is unknown at this time. It’s unclear when he’s going to be discharged from the hospital, if the actor was suffering from an illness or what led to a need to seek medical attention.

Foxx is known for his role as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He also voiced Joe in Disney’s Soul. The actor is set to star in Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Glenn Close. He is also listed to play Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic TV mini-series, titled Tyson, along with Tyler Antonius and DeShawn Harold Mitchell.

May the actor have a swift and safe recovery. More updates about Foxx’s health will be shared as his family sees fit.