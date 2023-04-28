How many children does Keenen Ivory Wayans have?

The trailblazer for now-iconic celebrities like Jim Carrey and Jennifer Lopez, along with the rest of his family, Keenen Ivory Wayans is a talented director, producer, and writer. Through his notable works he was able to launch many successful icons to fame.

To date, Keenen stays out of the limelight and focuses more on his family life as he co-parents the children he shares with ex-wife Daphne Wayans.

How many kids does Keenen Ivory Wayans have?

Keenen was married to Daphne Wayans in 2001 and divorced in 2004. Their marriage made Keenen a father of five children: Jolie, Nala, Keenen Jr., Bella, and Daphne Ivory. Together, they have joint custody of all five children, and have remained friends, which created a peaceful, loving environment for their children as they grew up.

Having grown up in a big family that weaves a sense of humor into their daily lives, Keenen is a positive influence on the lives of his children, teaching them to laugh in the face of diversity.

Is the Wayans family rich?

An American show business family since the late 1980s, the Wayans siblings are now a diverse group of comedians, writers, actors, and actresses. Their rise to fame was set in stone through the groundbreaking work of five of the ten siblings: Keenan, Damon, Kim, Marlon, and Shawn.

Why are the Wayans famous?

At the core of this legacy is the trailblazer Keenen Ivory Wayans, who was the family’s pioneer in show business and built an empire for his siblings and their own families to build upon. From his first notable work with the Emmy-winning series In Living Color, Keenen’s hard work built a lasting legacy grossing more than a billion dollars at the box office and has generated an overall net worth of more than $300 million for the family’s empire.