How many children does ‘Pawn Stars” Rick Harrison have?

For more than 20 seasons, Pawn Stars has kept Rick Harrison busy assessing what’s old. In a shocking twist, he may have also created something new – human life, on several occasions.

Yes, Harrison has been putting dollar figures on slices of history for three presidential administrations, keeping the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in the family, but he hasn’t always kept his family in the pawn shop. It may come as a surprise to casual viewers of every hospital waiting room’s favorite reality series to learn that the show’s star has one son. Fine, two sons. Highest we can go is three. Look, I’m going to call my buddy in to take a look at this, alright?

Who are Rick Harrison’s kids?

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E

Rick Harrison’s life isn’t all standing behind a counter and admitting that he’s not an expert in muskets or tapestries or whatever before calling a friend to come give some insights. He’s also had an eventful personal life, marrying four times since 1982.

His first marriage to Kim Harrison yielded a pair of miracles of life: Two sons, Corey Harrison and Adam Harrison. Corey appears alongside Rick on Pawn Stars, known by the sobriquet “Big Hoss.” Adam, meanwhile, worked at the shop for a stretch but left to become a plumber without having made an appearance on the family’s television series. According to his family’s recollection of him, he just didn’t have much of an interest in being on TV.

Harrison’s second and longest-lasting marriage was to Tracy Harrison, which lasted from 1982 to 2011. The couple brought Rick a third son, Jake. In 2021, Rick announced Jake’s introduction to the Pawn Stars cast via Instagram. The following year, he congratulated his youngest on having graduated high school before sending him off to college.

What happened to Rick Harrison’s son, Adam?

Sadly, on January 19, 2024, news broke that Rick Harrison’s middle child, Adam, had passed away at 39 years old. It was confirmed that his untimely passing was the result of an overdose, clarifying that the Las Vegas Police Department was still investigating the circumstances around his death. Rick posted to social media the following day, stating “You will always be in my heart! I love you, Adam.”

Adam’s death marked the second high-profile loss to the Harrison household in recent years. In 2018, Rick’s father, Richard Benjamin Harrison, Jr., better known as “The Old Man” on Pawn Stars, died at 77 years old after battling Parkinson’s disease.