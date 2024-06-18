Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Justin Timberlake
Celebrities

How many kids does Justin Timberlake have?

The pop star is careful to keep them far from the spotlight.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: Jun 18, 2024 11:38 am

Justin Timberlake‘s been a heartthrob for more than half his life, but since 2012, he’s also been a taken man.

Its a hard pill to swallow for the hordes of fans who once wished to make the Prince of Pop their own, but Timberlake is among few celebrities to make his relationship work long-term. It seems he found the perfect match in the stunning Jessica Biel, who he’s been married to since 2012. The pair share a life, a career, and a family, and they’ve been by each other’s sides through thick and thin.

They’re in the thick of it currently, following Timberlake’s recent arrest in the Hamptons. He was stopped by police on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on June 17, and arraigned a day later. The legal issues to follow won’t be enough to damage the singer’s reputation much, but it could be enough to introduce some friction in the 43-year-old’s happy home life.

Justin Timberlake’s treasured family

Timberlake recently celebrated his “greatest gifts” in a heartfelt Father’s Day post to Instagram, where he gushed about the two beautiful children he shares with Jessica Biel. The pair, who were married back in 2012, share two boys between them, and it seems Timberlake is at his happiest now that he’s become a father.

The couple welcomed their first son, Silas, in 2015, and their second son, Phineas, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Silas is now nine years old, and Phineas is three, and they joined Biel in celebrating Timberlake for Father’s Day on June 16.

Timberlake gushed about his loving family via the grateful post, where he proclaimed that he learns “more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” and promised to “always be there” for his boys, “through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall.”

He also reassured the boys that, famous though he may be, there will be no shortage of dad jokes in the Biel/Timberlake household. He’s taking his duties as dad very seriously, and I suspect Silas and Phineas will someday thank him for all his hard work.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.